Patrick Dempsey recently discussed his decision to quit racing and why he’s now making a surprising comeback. In a candid conversation with NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick, the actor explained the sacrifices behind his initial departure and what reignited his passion for motorsports.

The conversation was featured in a clip shared by Harvick Happy Hour on X, promoting Dempsey’s upcoming documentary Destined to Drive: Patrick Dempsey's Return to Racing, set to air on FOX Sports 1. The post’s caption read:

"There's a part of me that is alive again." @PatrickDempsey tells @KevinHarvick why he decided to get back into racing. Don't miss Destined to Drive: Patrick Dempsey's Return to Racing. Sunday at 7p ET on FS1!”

In the podcast, Kevin Harvick asked Dempsey what made him walk away from racing despite his success. Dempsey explained that he stopped after achieving his goals, particularly his win in Japan. He acknowledged that he could no longer justify the sacrifices required to continue, especially with his family needing him. Dempsey talked about an internal shift, feeling like it was time to step away and focus on being a father.

“Well the reason to stop was I reached my goals and I couldn’t justify the sacrifice that I needed to make you know, with my family. I had an opportunity to continue on, but at the same time, I felt like, you know what, once we had won in Japan, I could feel something internally snap going, this is the end, you gotta get back, you gotta be a father. I’ve done what I wanted to do, I couldn’t justify the sacrifice anymore, which was the right choice,” he said.

Dempsey shared that his son Darby encouraged him to reconsider his decision. His passion was reignited during his work on Michael Mann’s Ferrari movie, where he performed the driving scenes. That experience reminded him how much he missed the sport. Dempsey began testing again with John Wright’s team at Road America, and after a few sessions, his old excitement returned. He described feeling like a part of himself had come alive again.

Dempsey is preparing for the 2024 endurance racing season with Porsche, participating in the Carrera Panamericana and Porsche Endurance Challenge.

IndyCar celebrates Patrick Dempsey’s comeback with a thrilling announcement

IndyCar also joined to celebrate Patrick Dempsey’s return with a video on FOX promoting his comeback. The announcement featured highlights from his racing career and achievements in events like the Rolex 24 at Daytona and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The video promoted the upcoming FOX Sports documentary Destined to Drive: Patrick Dempsey’s Return to Racing. IndyCar’s official X account echoed the excitement, posting:

"Destined to Drive: @PatrickDempsey’s Return to Racing. Premieres March 16 on FS1."

Following the announcement, Dempsey expressed his gratitude. He shared via Fox Sports:

"I am so thankful for this opportunity – not just to be back behind the wheel, but to do it with the right team and my friend, Patrick Long, as my co-driver."

Dempsey’s previous racing career includes stints in IndyCar, co-owning Vision Racing, and competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship. His return to the sport, now with Porsche in the Endurance Challenge, is a way to rekindle his racing dreams.

