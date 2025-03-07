WATCH: IndyCar shares $60M Hollywood actor Patrick Dempsey’s return to racing

IndyCar has announced Patrick Dempsey’s return to racing with a thrilling video featuring the popular actor. The Golden Globe-nominated star is making his comeback to competitive racing after a lengthy hiatus.

IndyCar's announcement on FOX unveils a documentary themed after the career of the 59-year-old. The 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans podium finisher stepped away from racing in 2016, reportedly to focus on his family and acting career.

Patrick Dempsey, who also raced in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, made a name for himself in acting. However, beyond his well-established acting career, which includes starring in series like Grey’s Anatomy, the 59-year-old's passion for motorsport has always been an integral part of his life.

In a post on X, IndyCar on FOX revealed the documentary’s title and premiere details:

"Destined to Drive: @PatrickDempsey’s Return to Racing. Premieres March 16 on FS1."

Following the documentary's announcement, Dempsey expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to return to racing.

“I am so thankful for this opportunity – not just to be back behind the wheel, but to do it with the right team and my friend, Patrick Long, as my co-driver,” Dempsey was as quoted as saying by FOX Sports.

The Hollywood actor, who is worth over $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, decided to return to motorsport after reportedly being rekindled by his involvement in the 2023 F1 movie Ferrari, which brought back fond memories of his time behind the wheel of a race car.

Patrick Dempsey, who previously raced in IndyCar and co-owned Vision Racing, is returning to the track to embark on a high-pressure quest to fulfill his racing dreams. The former FIA World Endurance Championship driver is set to mark his return to motorsport with the Porsche Endurance Challenge.

Patrick Dempsey is among the celebrities who own racing teams

Patrick Dempsey at the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas in 2023 - Source: Getty

Patrick Dempsey also ranks among the long list of celebrities who own motorsport teams, having co-owned Dempsey Racing in the IMSA SportsCar Championship and Vision Racing in America’s open-wheel racing series, IndyCar.

NBA icon Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin co-owns 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. Jordan has frequently attended several NASCAR events since taking over the team in 2021.

Several other celebrities, including Michael B. Jordan, join Dempsey on the list of those involved in motorsports, following his investment in Alpine F1 Team. The French outfit appears to have attracted the most celebrity backing, with actor Ryan Reynolds leading a consortium that purchased a stake in the team in 2023.

Following Reynolds' investment, several sports stars, including Patrick Mahomes, Anthony Joshua, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rory McIlroy, Juan Mata, and Travis Kelce, have secured stakes in the team.

A few well-known celebrities, like Patrick Dempsey, have chosen to get behind the wheel rather than just invest in teams. Veteran English actor Rowan Atkinson has occasionally raced a Renault 5 GT Turbo in its one-make series.

Similarly, actor Frankie Muniz recently joined the NASCAR Truck Series as a full-time driver for the 2025 season. The 39-year-old secured an impressive 10th-place finish in the season opener at Daytona.

