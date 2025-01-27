"I see what you did there": Fans react to Josef Newgarden's 4-word reaction to IndyCar's new commercial featuring Alex Palou 

With FOX Sports taking over the broadcasting rights in the USA for IndyCar, Josef Newgarden appeared in a laughter-inducing promotional campaign for the broadcaster. Following suit, reigning champion Alex Palou joined the club and had his very own introductory video made by FOX, to which Newgarden reacted with a dig at the Spanish driver.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver had a sterling debut in the promo video for FOX Sports. Fans loved the promo video and the campaign has been earning praise from around the IndyCar grid.

Subsequently, reacting to the video, Josef Newgarden cleverly mentioned how his kid loved the promo featuring Palou. While in his own promo, the Spaniard had mentioned how his kid hated the children's book Newgarden wrote:

"My kid loved it!"

Fans soon caught up with the banter and mentioned how the Team Penske driver played a clever trick with words.

"I see what you did there!"

"sweet burn :)," another fan wrote.

"Now that’s funny!" one fan praised the campaign.

"Wonder if anyone noticed the Easter egg on the left," another pointed out an easter egg in the promo.

Meanwhile, Josef Newgarden won his first Indy 500 in 2023 and won the 2024 iteration as well. He is aiming to complete a three-peat at winning the elusive race - a feat no one else has achieved.

Josef Newgarden revealed the impact of winning the Indy 500 on his life

Josef Newgarden Baby Borg Warner Trophy Ceremony - Source: Getty

The 34-year-old joined the IndyCar grid in 2012 and has not looked back. He won his first race in 2015 at the Alabama Grand Prix and made a crucial switch to Team Penske in 2017, which helped him clinch the title in his first go with the team.

Josef Newgarden repeated this success two years later but had never won the Indy 500 till then, However, his fortunes turned in 2023, and he is the reigning winner of the race. The double champion then revealed how winning the Indianapolis 500 helped him earn more recognition than possibly by even winning the IndyCar championship (said via Off Track with Hinch and Rossi):

"Everyone has definitely been very nice that, you know, people keep asking, what is the difference year over year. That, that is definitely a difference. Like, people, they, they recognize you more. I mean, it's a very awkward thing to say, but that it does happen. It's a difference-maker. I mean, it's the Indianapolis 500. It's the biggest race in the world." (1:20 onwards)

The 2025 IndyCar season is scheduled to break covers on March 2. The Firestone St. Petersburg Grand Prix will hold the first race of the season, with the final race at Nashville taking place on August 31, five months later.

