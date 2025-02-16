"I don't think that's fair" - Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi comments on Helio Castroneves benefitting from NASCAR's controversial rule

The 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi has spoken against NASCAR's new provision that benefitted Helio Castroneves at the 2025 Daytona 500. The special rule gives non-full-time "world-class drivers" an automatic entry into any NASCAR Cup Series race.

For Castroneves, who is part of Trackhouse Racing's Project91, this rule gives him a provisional 41st spot on the Daytona grid if he fails to qualify in the top 40 spots, out of which 36 already belong to full-time drivers. NASCAR received a considerable amount of flak for this rule, with drivers like 2017 champ Martin Truex Jr. and Kenny Wallace calling it unfair.

IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi recently echoed this stance on his 'Off Track with Hinch and Rossi' podcast. When co-host James Hinchcliffe presented him with the controversial situation, Rossi bluntly termed it unfair.

"I don't think that's fair. I don't think the series should give an advantage to someone for a promotional aspect. I don't think that that is fair. I understand why they are doing it. But is it fair from a sporting standpoint? No," the Ed Carpenter Racing driver said. [30:35 onwards]

The 4-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves' priority at the 2025 Daytona 500 was to qualify based on pure merit. However, the rule came as a boon after his No.91 Chevrolet was involved in an eight-car crash on lap 14 of the first Thursday night duel qualifying race. He finished 22nd of 23 drivers in the race that was won by 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace.

"Unfortunately, we’re going to have to take the provisional. That’s not what we wanted, but we will. And, in the end, we have more to learn," the Brazilian driver said.

What did Helio Castroneves say about the controversial NASCAR rule?

During NASCAR's media day on Wednesday, the new rule was a talking point. When Helio Castroneves was asked for his stance on it, he explained how he didn't ask the series to make special amends so that he could complete his dream of racing at the Daytona 500.

In his mind, NASCAR had taken a decision and he would use it if needed, without feeling guilty.

"I understand. You know, I'm not making the rules. I didn't know that, actually, these rules exist. When we accepted this opportunity, we accepted to go and race. Whatever happens in the Duel … if I have to take it, I'll take it," the 49-year-old said via USA Today.

Helio Castroneves' first practice session in Trackhouse Racing's No. 91 Chevrolet was smooth sailing. However, the qualifying crash dented his hopes of showing his versatility in stock cars as opposed to IndyCar's open-wheel challengers.

Castroneves will be the 41st entry for the 67th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday. However, using the provisional means Trackhouse Racing won't be awarded points or the payout for the Brazilian's race results.

