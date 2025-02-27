"I think it will be a big event": Will Power addresses IndyCar's potential foray outside USA into Down Under

IndyCar has been steadily picking up the pace as one of the top motorsports categories all over the globe. Will Power, being one of the top dogs of the sport, was recently asked about the prospect of the 'fastest racing on earth' potentially going back to Australia for a race or two.

The sport last had an event that took place in Australia back in 2008. It took place as part of the Gold Coast Indy 300. In line with this and IndyCar being majorly run in America, Power had the following to add on the Apex Hunters United Podcast regarding a potential outing for the sport again Down Under.

"I keep hearing you know these guys keep talking about the Adelaide track, Adelaide 500. Yeah that track, I think that would be an actually cool track for open-wheel; it was obviously, originally a Formula 1 track. But I have heard, keep hearing that IndyCar has been speaking with those guys. I don't know whether that ever happened, but it will be a sort of a weekend with supercars, and I think it will be a big event and cool." Power said. (55:20 onwards)

Will Power is a huge name in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America. He has already competed in 272 races so far and has also managed to win two Drivers' world titles.

Will Power on his 'goal' post 2025 IndyCar season

While Will Power has given his take on IndyCar going back to Australia, he is coming into his final campaign with Team Penske this year. His current deal with Tim Cindric (President)-led team will come to a close at the end of 2025.

However, the 43-year-old is determined to continue in the sport, and in line with this, he even hired an agent for the first time last month. Back then, he added:

"I think I can be absolutely competitive for another five years. You know that is the goal, to definitely keep that rolling while I’m really competitive. I was very competitive last year — won three races and (made) seven podiums. So still performing at a really high level, and, yeah, if I wasn’t performing, I wouldn’t want to do it. I’m still learning," Power said during media days in Indianapolis. (Via AP)

Power has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since the 2008 Gainsco Auto Insurance Indy 300 (Homestead).

He ended the 2024 season in fourth place with 498 points, and ahead of the upcoming campaign, he has set his eyes on becoming a three-time world champion. In the recent pre-season test at the Sebring International Raceway, he dominated his competition as he put on board the fastest lap of the event. His Team Penske teammate, Josef Newgarden, managed second place.

