“I’ve got 6 weeks to learn 100-plus years of history”: Indycar’s latest signing Will Buxton under no illusions of post-F1 challenge

IndyCar's latest signing, Will Buxton has stated to having ample learning to do about the American series which he last covered in 2017. The Briton has ended his seven-year-long stint as an F1 presenter to return to IndyCar.

As FOX Sports' official play-by-play commentator, Buxton has a big responsibility in his hands. He spoke about it on the 'Off Track with Hinch and Rossi' podcast, which was hosted by ex-IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, who is also joining Buxton on the FOX team. The third member of the FOX trio, ex-IndyCar driver Townsend Bell, was also present for the episode.

When Hinchcliffe asked Buxton about the magnitude of preparation awaiting him because he hadn't actively followed IndyCar in nearly a decade, he replied:

Trending

"I've got 6 years to learn 100-plus years of history."

This drew a funny reply from Hinchcliffe, who revealed that Buxton had asked for IndyCar's rule book after his signing.

"I want to be totally prepped or as prepped as I could be," Buxton continued after letting out a chuckle. "I'm under no illusions. I'm never going to know everything, but the same was true for Formula 1. I never knew everything about Formula 1. My job was to elicit stories and really to ask people like you (Hinchcliffe) as a driver and Townsend as a driver... to ask those with the knowledge to impart their knowledge, to impart their stories. I ask the questions that the folks at home want to know the answers to."

Prior to IndyCar's official announcement of the broadcast booth trio, Buxton hosted PREMA Racing's IndyCar car launch. He then traveled to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to kick off his IndyCar involvement with the series' first content days of 2025.

Arrow McLaren, Conor Daly, and IMS led the IndyCar welcome for Will Buxton

The Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Event Hosted At F1® Arcade - Source: Getty

Will Buxton penned a long, heartfelt message on his IndyCar return in an Instagram post. He posted a photo of a Culver Block Brick created in 1901, millions of which lined the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That was the gift he received on his last day covering IndyCar in 2017.

An excerpt from his caption read:

"A decade ago I reported on my first Indycar races, including my first visit to IMS. I fell in love with the place immediately. The history, the passion, the emotion that whips through the air as the cars rocket past you, sucking the air from your lungs, breathing tradition and understanding into your soul. On my final day, I was presented with a Culver block, one of the bricks that once lined the entire speedway. It was at the time, and remains today, the most humbling gift."

In the caption, he also detailed his love for IndyCar and racing, and what moving on from F1 means. In the comments section, IndyCar driver Conor Daly warmly welcomed him to IndyCar and wrote:

"So pumped to have you in the @indycar world my friend! 🤜🤛"

Conor Daly's comment on Will Buxton's Instagram post (@wbuxtonofficial)

The official account of Arrow McLaren followed suit, writing:

"We’re so lucky to have you. 👊👊"

Arrow McLaren's comment on Will Buxton's Instagram post (@wbuxtonofficial)

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway account too joined in the welcome.

"Can’t wait to have you at the #Indy500, @wbuxtonofficial! 👏"

Indianapolis Motor Speedway account comments on Will Buxton's Instagram post (@wbuxtonofficial)

F1 presenters Ariana Bravo, Melissa Nathoo, Diego Mejia, and Will Buxton's F1TV co-presenters Ruth Buscombe and Laura Winter were among the others congratulating him.

Buxton last worked for FOX Sports from 2010 to 2012 as an F1 pit-lane reporter before switching to NBC when F1 changed broadcasting partners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback