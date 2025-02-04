Hailie Deegan is a well-known name in the world of women's racing. Her last track outing came at the 2024 Tennessee Lottery 250 in Nashville in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. While she hasn't hit the track since then, her mother Marissa Deegan has attracted eyeballs with her most recent antic.

Marissa Deegan recently traveled from the West Coast to Florida, but what garnered attention was her over-the-top luggage. Via her official Instagram handle, she took the opportunity to showcase to her followers the kind of luggage she was carrying.

While showing her luggage through Instagram stories, she also gave her opinion on the same and said the following:

"Hi, on the road for the last month, and come back with more stuff, how we made this all fit, I have no idea!! Woo, ready to go!!"

Trending

Hailie Deegan's mother Marissa's story - Source: via @marissadeegan on Instagram

Moreover, in the very next story, she talked about how she was going to miss the experiences she had during her trip to the West Coast. Marissa Deegan has 1307 posts on Instagram and an overall fanbase of over 189K.

Hailie Deegan attended the 2025 Ford Performance launch party

Hailie Deegan looks on prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway - Source: Getty

While Marissa Deegan had a memorable time on the West Coast, her daughter Hailie Deegan made an appearance at the 2025 Ford Performance launch party. She even recorded a special video at the event, which she shared through her Instagram account.

In the short clip, she shared her experience at the marquee event. It was packed with all kinds of cars and Deegan captioned it as follows:

"2025 @fordperformance Launch Event! Pretty cool to see everything that @ford has in store for this year 🙌."

Hailie Deegan has been on the competitive racing scene since 2018. Her first competitive outing came at the Bakersfield 175 in the ARCA Menards Series East. Since then, she has not looked back and has gone on to amass some accolades.

She was named the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Most Popular Driver for three successive years between 2021 and 2023. Other than this, she has a wealth of experience in various racing categories.

The 23-year-old has so far tried her hands at top competitions like the Indy Lights, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, and ARCA Menards Series East, among others. Notably, she has five top-10 finishes in the highly competitive NASCAR Truck Series.

Being in her early 20s, Hailie Deegan has a long and bright racing future ahead of her. Moreover, she already has a fan following of over 1.6 Million on Instagram meaning her feats on and off the track have been turning heads.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback