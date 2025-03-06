"I don't wanna feel like this ever again": Colton Herta made his feelings known to No. 26 crew over mishap costing him St. Petersburg GP victory

Colton Herta, the Andretti Autosport driver, finished the season opening race at the Firestone Grand Prix of St Petersburg in 18th place due to a pitstop. Herta, who started the race in 2nd place, took to the team radio to express how he felt after the race.

The California native put in a lap of 59.6393 during qualifying to secure second place for the race on Sunday. However, things took a turn on Sunday. Herta was running in the top-ten prior to the pitstop issues but the Andretti team had a tough time chaging the tyres of the #26 car.

Herta took to the team radio after crossing the finish line to make his feelings known about the incident.

"Remember this feeling. It sucks. I don't want to feel like this ever again. And I know you guys don't too. I got your back though, as long as you got mine." Herta said.

This one mishap made Herta lose a lot of time on track and he was unable to break through and make it to the top-10. Herta's race engineer acknowledged that although the strategy used was right, the execution was bad.

"Sorry. Strategy was right. We failed to execute.That's on us." Nathan O'Rourke, Colton Herta's race engineer confirmed.

During the 2024 St. Petersburg grand prix, Herta finished on the podium. During the 2021 season, he won the race from pole position.

The #26 crew and Colton Herta will be looking to bounce back during the Thermal Club Grand Prix on March 23rd.

Colton Herta on his future in Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Previews - Source: Getty

Colton Herta is among the names frequently mentioned as a potential driver for the Cadillac Formula 1 team when they join the sport in 2026. When asked to share his thoughts on the potential move, Herta said:

"I'd be leaving a great group of people I really like working with, so it's not a sure thing for me, It's not an easy decision, just to be like, 'All right, see you guys later.' I'd be giving up an opportunity of maybe never working with these people again." Herta explained ( Via AP News)

Colton Herta is yet to receive his super licence but could obtain it if he manages to finish fourth or higher in the championship. Herta had previously tested a Formula one car with the McLaren Formula one team in 2022 during the Partimao testing.

Many people were facinated with Herta's response but the answer caught one specific person's attention- Dan Towrris, the new owner of Andretti global.

“I think really what that shows you is how focused he is and how present he is in IndyCar, and so I love that, That’s exactly the answer that I would want Colton to give me. We are locked in on the goals for this year. He finished second last year and he knows exactly what he could have changed last year, which races he would have changed. So a few moves away from that top spot." Towrris said

Colton Herta's path to Formula 1 could open up, depending on his performance this season and his final championship position.

