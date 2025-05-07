In Pictures: Lindsay Brewer recaps 'the best time' at F1 Miami GP

Lindsay Brewer attended the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix last weekend, held from May 2 to May 4, and shared glimpses of her time spent at the racetrack on Instagram. She highlighted her presence at the race weekend with looks across the paddock and hospitality areas.

The racing driver and model also had a VIP paddock pass on a bright green lanyard for the weekend. She also posted pictures taken outside the BYLT Brighthouse suite, reflecting the laid-back vibe of the Miami event. She posted photos from the Miami weekend with the following caption:

"Miami GP is always the best time🌴🏁 @f1mia"

The race did not disappoint either. It delivered thrilling racing action, with Oscar Piastri leading a 1-2 finish for McLaren after an intense battle with defending world champion Max Verstappen.

Lindsay Brewer, who started her racing career as an 11-year-old, is now competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series with RAFA Racing and has also amassed a massive social media following as a model with over 2 million followers. At one point, she also competed in the INDY NXT Championship with Juncos Hollinger Racing.

Lindsay Brewer scored a debut podium in 2025 alongside Jem Hepworth

Lindsay Brewer kicked off her 2025 season with a big result. Teaming up with British driver Jem Hepworth, the pair finished third in the Am class at the opening round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series. The race took place at Sebring International Raceway from March 12 to March 15, and it was their first weekend racing together for RAFA Racing.

Brewer and Hepworth had a tough start in race one. After a difficult qualifying session, they began the race 33rd overall and 10th in their class. But they made a strong recovery, climbing to 20th overall and sixth in the Am category by the end of the race.

In the second race, Hepworth qualified better and started fifth in class. She drove the opening stint and was one of the fastest Am drivers on track. Brewer took over and brought the car home safely. They crossed the finish line in 13th place overall and third in class, earning their first podium together.

Speaking after the race, Lindsay Brewer said (via Lamborghini.com):

“We love representing women in motorsport, and it doesn’t matter what gender you are, once you’re in the car with the helmet on, you’re another competitor that people want to beat. And within the team, it’s a great atmosphere between the whole crew, but also me and Jem.”

The American will return to racing action in Round 2 at Laguna Seca in California from May 9 to 11.

