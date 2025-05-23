Indy 500: 7-time F1 champion’s son and IMSA champion spotted at final practice session

The much-awaited 2025 Indy 500 is just a few days away. Ahead of this, some well-known motorsport personalities have been spotted at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during final practice, including the son of the seven-time F1 champion (Michael Schumacher), Mick Schumacher, as well as 2016 IMSA champion Dirk Müller.

In line with this, IndyCar journalist Marshall Pruett shared with the following post via X:

"Awesome to see old friend and @IMSA champ Dirk Mueller and @SchumacherMick making their first #Indy500 visit."

A lot has happened at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway since the start of the build-up for the 2025 Indy 500.

From IndyCar rookie Robert Shwartzman securing pole position for the 200-lap race to two of the Team Penske entries getting bumped to the back of the grid for violations, several kinds of stories have been coming from the track nonstop.

With Mick Schumacher and Dirk Müller making an appearance at the final Indy 500 practice, several esteemed personalities from the world of motorsports are all set to be attending the upcoming Sunday's 200-lap race (May 25).

Roger Penske's take on Indy 500s qualifying controversy

While top motorsport personalities have been dropping by at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to take in the fast and furious action ahead of the Indy 500, the event has also been surrounded by controversy, mainly due to Team Penske's (as mentioned earlier) violations.

Josef Newgarden and Will Power's #2 and #12 cars were found to violate Rule 14.7.8.16 regarding the discovery of modified attenuators ahead of the final round of last week's qualifying. Amid all the consequences, IndyCar and IMS owner, Roger Penske (who also owns Team Penske), gave his take on the firing of three key personnel.

Team president Tim Cindric, IndyCar managing director Ron Ruzewski, and IndyCar general manager Kyle Moyer were all fired in the wake of Team Penske's controversy. In line with this, the 88-year-old Penske added:

"It hurts me in my gut when you think about it. I look at it this way, there is a certain amount of credibility you have to have, integrity individually and collectively, our team, the sport, and I think, we let people down. We made some management changes we announced today, and I think we'll move on and our goal is to win the race," Penske said via IndyCaronFOX (1:01 - 1:23).

With Josef Newgarden and Will Power starting the 2025 Indy 500 from the back row (P32 and P33), the task for Team Penske has become a whole lot more difficult. Especially considering that Newgarden has won the event back-to-back since 2023.

As things stand, Team Penske's third driver, Scott McLaughlin (P10), currently poses the best chance of securing the win in the 200-lap event. Several eyes will be on the Mooresville-based team this Sunday.

