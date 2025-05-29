Indy 500 champion Alex Palou sports Tyrese Haliburton’s jersey on enemy grounds in New York

Fresh off his success at the 2025 Indy 500 event, Alex Palou subtly opted to ruffle a few feathers. The 28-year-old was recently spotted in an Indiana Pacers jersey as he went shopping at the NBA Store in New York.

The Chip Ganassi driver, who has never shied away from showing his support for the Indiana Pacers, was seen with the jersey of Tyrese Haliburton during his trophy tour in New York. While sporting an NBA jersey isn’t out of the ordinary, it’s Palou’s choice and the timing that has caught the attention of many. In a post shared on X by IndyCar, he was seen holding the shirt in New York.

Alex Palou’s decision to show his love for the Indiana Pacers comes at a time when the Gainbridge Fieldhouse outfit is locked in an Eastern Conference Final with the New York Knicks. The series currently has the Pacers leading three games to one, with the next match slated for Madison Square Garden in New York on May 29.

The rivalry between the Pacers and Knicks is one of the NBA’s biggest, dating back to the 1990s. Emotions often flared when both teams met, and their recent matchup during the NBA playoffs marks the first time in years that both Eastern Conference sides have met with such high stakes on the line.

Shifting the focus to racing, Alex Palou’s visit to the NBA Store comes after he claimed his maiden victory at the Indy 500. The former Dale Coyne Racing driver completed a well-executed overtake on Marcus Ericsson to clinch his first win at the Brickyard.

Alex Palou speaks about his oversized Indiana Pacers jersey

Alex Palou reacted after purchasing an oversized Indiana Pacers jersey during his visit to New York. The Barcelona native is a fan of the Indianapolis-based outfit and has often been vocal about his support for them.

The Chip Ganassi driver, who opted to purchase a shirt from the NBA franchise, detailed the reason behind the size of his jersey. Sharing his thoughts in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by IndyCar, he stated:

“Good morning from New York. Doing a little bit of shopping. Had to be ready. It’s a little bit big, but it’s all they had. Everybody is excited. So, yes—let's go Pacers.”

Alex Palou was in attendance for Game 3 of the Pacers' series against the Knicks following his Indy 500 triumph. The 2025 IndyCar series leader was honoured as he donned his wreath at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena.

Sadly for Palou, the game did not go as expected for the Pacers, as they succumbed to a 106–100 defeat against the New York Knicks. The Indiana Pacers, however, still have a chance to seal a spot in the NBA Finals. A victory in the upcoming Game 5 on May 29 will see the Pacers secure a place in the final to compete for the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

