Indy 500 rookie Robert Shwartzman goes fastest in qualifying

Robert Shwartzman delivered a stunning performance to clinch pole position during the Fast Six of the 2025 Indy 500. The 25-year-old clocked the fastest time around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval to secure his maiden pole position in IndyCar.

The Israeli-born racer posted a blistering lap time to pip veteran Takuma Sato and Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, leading the 33-car field for the iconic Indy 500 event around the famed oval circuit. The Prema Racing driver, who is in his rookie season in the American open-wheel racing series, averaged a top speed of 232.790 MPH over his four laps to claim the highest starting spot for the race.

Robert Shwartzman, in the lead-up to the final qualifying session, had offered glimpses of the speed in his #83 Prema car, including securing third spot during the Top 12 qualifying. However, when it mattered most, the former Chip Ganassi test driver delivered, securing his maiden pole for himself and his Italian outfit.

Takuma Sato qualified second with an average speed of 232.478 MPH, while Pato O’Ward wrapped up the front row with a time of 232.098 MPH. Fourth place was taken by veteran Scott Dixon, who clocked a time of 232.052 MPH. The top six was rounded out by Felix Rosenqvist (231.987 MPH) and championship leader Alex Palou (231.378 MPH).

The pole position clinched by Robert Shwartzman saw him become the first rookie since Teo Fabi in 1983 to claim pole position on their debut at the Brickyard event. Whether the former Scuderia Ferrari junior academy driver will be able to convert his pole into victory come race Sunday remains to be seen.

Robert Shwartzman reacts to historic Indy 500 pole position

Robert Shwartzman has spoken following his pole position win at the Indy 500 oval. The driver became the first rookie in over 40 years to start the iconic race from the top spot.

The Prema Racing driver, who was clearly in disbelief after his achievement at the Brickyard circuit, spoke to the media to share his thoughts. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by IndyCar on FOX, he stated:

“Honestly, I cannot believe it. I was closing my eyes like, ‘This is a dream.’ It can't be true—honestly, I don’t know what even to say. The car felt amazing. I can't thank Prema, I can't thank Chevy [Chevrolet] enough, they did such a good job. Honestly, it’s unbelievable." (0:05 onwards)

"Coming here for my first oval race, I never expected myself to be in this position. It’s unbelievable. Big thanks to everybody—big thanks to the fans who were cheering for me,” he added.

Shwartzman's pole position puts him on the cusp of history, as he could become the first-ever Israeli native to win the iconic Borg-Warner Trophy. The 2019 FIA Formula 3 champion will be hoping for the kind of rookie luck that saw Alexander Rossi win the Indy 500 in 2016 when the flag goes green come May 25.

