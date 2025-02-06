"IndyCar is the best series" - PREMA's Robert Shwartzman highlights F1's major downside for a racing driver

Ferrari's Formula 1 reserve driver Robert Shwartzman recently voiced his opinion on the IndyCar Series, comparing it with other Formula 1 and Formula E. Shwartzman is set to make his IndyCar debut with PREMA Racing this season.

Former Formula 2 driver Robert Shwartzman is set to continue his stint with PREMA Racing as he moves to NTT IndyCar Series in 2025. The 25-year-old had started making waves in the junior formula scene with PREMA Racing, earning a third-place finish in the 2018 FIA Formula 3 European Championship and securing the top rookie title. He continued with PREMA in the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2020, where he impressed in his debut season.

In his second year, he fought for the championship but ultimately finished as the runner-up. After stints in the World Endurance Championship, Formula E, and even Formula 1, the Hungarian-Israeli driver is set to move to IndyCar this year.

Trending

In a recent interview on IndyCar Series' YouTube channel ahead of the season, Robert Shwartzman explained his decision to move to IndyCar. Reflecting on his career path after Formula 2, he said:

"I've watched Indy 500 obviously, among other races, and it always seemed like in IndyCar, there's good competition in terms of drivers and teams. It's definitely a very exciting place to be in."

He added:

"Basically when I finished the F2, I could not go back to F2. So, the only option for me were obviously Formula 1, IndyCar, and Formula E. And for me, in terms of like, fighting and competition, I think IndyCar is the best series for that."

Robert Shwartzman highlights the key difference-maker in IndyCar

In the same interview, the 25-year-old driver also highlighted the key factors that set IndyCar apart. He revealed in the same interview:

"The cars are more or less similar to each other (in IndyCar). The main difference can be the driver. So that's where, I have, say, more capabilities and more opportunities to show myself."

Shwartzman added:

"Therefore, I'm very excited, and for me, it is the best place to be."

Beyond his experiences in F3, F2, and the Endurance Championship, Robert Shwartzman also found himself racing in the coveted Formula 1. His strong performances in the earlier series earned him a place in Ferrari’s F1 program, where he became a test and reserve driver.

Over the years, Shwartzman gained experience with F1 testing and free practice sessions for both Scuderia Ferrari and Haas F1 Team. In 2023, he officially joined Ferrari’s reserve driver pool and continued in the role for 2024, taking part in six FP1 sessions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback