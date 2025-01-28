IndyCar boss issues key update on Grand Prix of Arlington ahead of momentous crossover with NFL and MLB

Michael Montri, the vice-president of Penske Entertainment, which owns and runs IndyCar, has given a progress update on the Grand Prix of Arlington, the first iteration of which is scheduled for March 2026.

The Grand Prix of Arlington is the product of an ambitious joint venture between Penske Entertainment, the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, and REV Entertainment, the official events partner of the MLB's Texas Rangers. Like F1's Miami GP track, which goes around NFL's Hard Rock Stadium, the Arlington circuit will feature the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium and the Rangers' Globe Life Field.

IndyCar's veteran circuit designer Tony Cotman was tasked with designing the 14-turn, 2.73-mile circuit. Penske Entertainment VP Michael Montri revealed the work being conducted to make the event a grand success.

"We're hard at work to make that happen. Bill Miller is on point down there as the president of the joint venture between us, the Cowboys, and the Rangers, as you mentioned. Our operations folks are heavily involved. They've been down there as recently as this week with Tony Cotman to go over more of the circuit improvements that need to be done, the roads... there's a lot of work to be done.

"We're super excited to get going on it and the goal of that event is, as you mentioned, for it to be a tent-pole event. We're really looking forward to blowing it out of the water there."

Two-time defending Indy 500 winner, Josef Newgarden was in awe with the initial visualizations of the track in October. He commended IndyCar's efforts and predicted a "big show" for racing fans to behold.

The premier American open-wheel racing series last raced in Texas in 2023 at the Texas Motor Speedway. However, the event's inability to fill out stands, besides other concerns, forced IndyCar to withdraw from the location.

AJ Foyt Racing's Santino Ferrucci labeled the Grand Prix of Arlington as IndyCar's first 'F1-style street course'

The Grand Prix of Arlington will be a unique sight for IndyCar fans. It will have an unorthodox double-sided pit lane, like that of the Detroit Grand Prix. Moreover, the main straight will provide for plenty of overtaking opportunities, with cars going over 200 mph.

AJ Foyt Racing driver Santino Ferrucci claimed that the race would definitely become a staple of the calendar. He said (via Motorsport):

"I think Texas really craved an open-wheel race. Texas Motor Speedway was not it for us and it hasn’t been a great racing venue, I think, for the last decade or so with the fan draw. To come back with a bang, essentially to be racing around one of America’s premier sports facilities in the country, the way that they’re doing it is pretty sick. There’s nothing like this on our calendar.

"This is going to become a staple, without a doubt. It’s going to be our first Formula 1-style street course and I think that’s something to strive for," Ferrucci added.

Earlier in January, series CEO Mark Miles promised that the race in Arlington will be 'sensational' and an instant hit among racing fans. He also revealed how the AT&T Stadium team is promoting the race via promos during the Dallas Cowboys' home games.

