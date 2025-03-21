IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden shares intense training regimen with unexpected $10 challenge

Josef Newgarden is a double IndyCar champion and two-time Indy 500 winner. The 34-year-old revealed his training routine in a segment of his latest YouTube episode of 'ADMIT1', including doing the $10 challenge.

The $10 challenge refers to people only having a $10 budget for things they want and Newgarden took up the task. He bought an Icee slushy, sour gummy worms, and beaver chips before starting his workout.

The Team Penske driver has been taking part in a HYROX routine for the past few months and listed about witnessing the event about a month ago. HYROX is an indoor fitness competition and is comprised of various workouts with a kilometer-long run separating each segment.

Revealing the timeline of him doing HYROX, Newgarden shared his routine and went on for a shakeout run:

"HYROX has been frustrating. It's a very short time period though, we've been doing this for 2 to 3 months okay, or the very beginning of this process... We're going to go do a shakeout run [it] is what we're going to do." (6:08 onwards)

Newgarden has been loving his new workout plan as it keeps him engaged for a long duration.

Josef Newgarden explained his love for HYROX and compared it to IndyCar

Josef Newgarden at the Borg-Warner Trophy Ceremony - Source: Getty

Although Josef Newgarden's love for HYROX is newfound, he has been following on with the routine since starting the program. The 34-year-old is positive about its impact as it enables him to imitate the endurance required for IndyCar races due to the constant nature of the workouts.

Elaborating on his love for the new routine, Newgarden said (via the aforementioned YouTube video):

"That's what it feels like in an IndyCar. Like it's the same sort of physical requirement where you're kind of especially a street circuit, you have to be aerobic to go for a long time but you're anaerobic the whole time; You're heart rate's pegged and you got to kind of keep going that's exactly what it's like." (7:52 onwards)

"So, you find like from an allseason fitness perspective this is like killing it yeah I was like, "oh this is great it's already a lot of stuff I've been doing," the one thing was my running wasn't good enough like right away I was like "oh I got to be I got to become elite at running" is basically what I learned so."

The double champion finished eighth in the standings last year. This was his worst result in almost a decade and will be aiming to get back on track this year.

Josef Newgarden has started the season on the front foot by finishing on the podium at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix. However, he would like to mount a challenge for the elusive title after being absent from the crown for over five years.

