IndyCar driver vehemently defends Netflix against backlash for 'manufacturing' F1 drama in Drive to Survive

IndyCar driver Conor Daly has defended Netflix against the backlash it has received for creating unnecessary drama in the F1 series Drive to Survive. Since its first season in 2019, the show has relied on intentionally misplaced driver radio messages and various other tricks to amp up the storylines.

While Netflix has been instrumental in ushering in a new era for F1 by attracting a global fanbase, some fans seem to be getting tired of the instances of false drama. In season 7 of DTS released on March 7 this year, there were several such exaggerated moments, while some important storylines were left untouched.

The biggest of these came in Episode 3 which centered around George Russell's journey to becoming Mercedes' lead driver in 2025 with Lewis Hamilton leaving for Ferrari. It showed Russell's tire strategy masterclass to win the Belgian GP heroically but left the part out where he was disqualified post-race for an underweight car.

IndyCar star Conor Daly, who drives for Juncos Hollinger Racing, commented on his love for Drive to Survive and emphasized how such drama is needed to make motorsports look cool. While addressing various news topics from the racing world on his Speed Street podcast, he said [2:55 onwards]:

"The official announcement of the Cadillac F1 team, that's a big one. It also made me want to watch the new season of Drive to Survive. I literally spent the weekend binge-watching Drive to Survive because I enjoyed it, I really do. I think it's a great show."

"I know we give it... we don't throw shade at it, but there is a lot of F1 fans that have based their F1 fanhood off of this show and the drama that is sometimes manufactured. But it is a great program. I think even if you do manufacture a little bit, you completely put radio messages in the wrong place... I'm sorry, but like you gotta make motorsport look cool sometimes."

Reigning F1 champ Max Verstappen criticized the show for creating a false narrative. The episode that focused on Lando Norris' first F1 win at the 2024 Miami GP showed Verstappen leaving the track an unhappy man. However, the Red Bull driver was actually buoyant after his close friend achieved that milestone.

IndyCar's big plans for a third season of '100 days to Indy' in 2025

AUTO: MAY 26 NTT IndyCar Series 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

IndyCar attempted to emulate Netflix's success in giving F1 a global platform in 2023. It launched '100 Days to Indy' - a show that focused on the American series' drivers getting ready for the biggest race on the calendar - the Indy 500.

Co-produced by Penske Entertainment, which owns IndyCar, and Vice World News, the show failed to have a similar impact on racing fans. The second season released in 2024 couldn't hit the mark either.

In 2025, with FOX Sports having taken over from NBC as IndyCar's exclusive broadcasting partner, the premier American open-wheel racing series is witnessing a great influx of new fans. Moreover, instead of focusing only on the Indy 500 in the third season, the show will cover the entire 17-race calendar.

The first three of six episodes will focus on the lead-up to, and the Indy 500, and the other three will cover the remainder of the season. The third season of '100 Days to Indy' will be available on FOX's streaming subscription service FOX Nation.

