IndyCar drivers' Supercross visit works as a lucky charm for Hailie Deegan's champion brother

Indy NXT sensation Hailie Deegan’s brother Haiden took the podium at the recent Supercross event in Indy. Multiple drivers from the IndyCar and Indy NXT were present for the event in Indianapolis, and their presence proved lucky for Haiden Deegan.

Ad

Haiden Deegan took the podium in the AMA Supercross 250 after setting the fastest lap time in the qualifying stages. However, the 19-year-old went off the track and beyond the boundary nets after hitting the jump at speed. Despite the excursion and issues with his gear after the landing, Deegan managed to get to the podium.

Haiden shared a post from the race weekend in Indianapolis, where he uploaded a couple of pictures from the race. The caption read,

Ad

Trending

“Solid day in Indy! Starting to feel really good, unfortunately made a little mistake in the main but on the bright side we opened up the points gap! P3 on the night”

Ad

Multiple IndyCar stars witnessed Hailie Deegan’s brother take on the dirt track for Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha. Jack Miller, Lochie Hughes, and Dennis Hauger were the Indy NXT drivers who attended the race.

The list of drivers who attended the race included Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson, Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Sting Ray Robb & Conor Daly, Arrow McLaren’s Nolan Siegel & Christian Lundgaard, ECR’s Christian Rasmussen, PREMA’s Callum Ilott, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Devlin DeFrancesco & Louis Foster.

Ad

IndyCar's official account on Instagram uploaded a carousel of 9 photos of the drivers on the dirt track. It included group photos of the drivers, the drivers visiting the team garage, and a video of drivers walking around the track. The caption read,

“Trading in 4 wheels for 2 @indycar and @indynxt take on @supercrosslive!”

Ad

The whole Deegan family was also at the venue, with Hailie and Haiden’s father, Brian, uploading a family selfie on his Instagram account.

FOX’s broadcast of the first IndyCar race of 2025 at St. Pete breaks the viewership record

The 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was the first race broadcast by FOX under the new deal signed with Penske Entertainment. FOX’s PR account uploaded the viewership numbers on the social media platform X with the race averaging 1.4 million viewers on FOX’s broadcast and streaming networks.

Ad

This was a 45% increase over the viewership number of the 2024 race at St. Pete, which averaged 975,000 viewers. The 2025 race peaked at 1.8 million viewers. The FOX PR account read,

“OFF. AND. RACING! 🏁 FOX Sports opens the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES in a big way with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg scoring a 14-year high and peaking at more than 1.8 million viewers!”

Ad

Expand Tweet

FOX took over the official broadcasting rights from NBC for the IndyCar series starting in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback