“IndyCar fans are the best”: Conor Daly shares his gratitude for fans’ sweet gesture at the Indy 500 open test

Conor Daly is one of the highly ranked drivers on the fans' list despite not having the guarantee of starting his 2025 IndyCar campaign due to a sudden loss of sponsor backing. Showcasing their support for the 33-year-old, fans made a sweet gesture for the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver at the Indy 500 open test, leading Daly to assert how IndyCar fans are the best.

Ad

The JHR driver is a seasoned veteran in the open-wheel racing sphere. He has raced with 10 different full-time IndyCar teams and is known for his fast adaptation to new machinery and racing environments. While he has only claimed two podiums in his IndyCar career, the 33-year-old has been an active person on social media.

This has led him to amass a massive social media following, and fans often go out of their way to vouch for Conor Daly. In line with this, the CD76 squad showed up at the Indy 500 open test. They made their support visible for the JHR driver by making a CD76 sign, to which Daly reacted on X:

Ad

Trending

"Wow, this is awesome! Thank you! @IndyCar fans are the best #CD76."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Though the 33-year-old is one of the favorites among fans, his on-track performances have not correlated with the hype owing to JHR's status as one of the backmarkers on the grid.

Conor Daly shared his thoughts from the Indy 500 open test

Conor Daly at the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

In the three rounds held so far, Conor Daly has a lowly 19.3 average finishing position. However, having a great result at the Indy 500 would help take off the burden from the Indiana-born driver.

Ad

Despite this, his results during the open test were not great. He finished Day 2 down in 21st, though he was only four miles an hour slower than Scott McLaughlin's fastest lap.

Sharing his thoughts after the session was over, the two-time podium sitter wrote:

"Pretty solid afternoon session for us. P4. We obviously know never to read too much into testing and practice here but felt good getting a lot accomplished as a team @juncoshollinger. Tough out there in traffic! Can’t wait for May @TeamChevy #indy500."

Ad

Meanwhile, the paddock focused on the two big headlines from the Day of open testing. Kyle Larson and Takuma Sato led to a crash-centric Day 2.

The NASCAR Cup Series champion had a bruise at the exit of a corner, leading to his steering column breaking down and eventually coming to a halt. Meanwhile, Sato had a massive crash as he lost control of his car at 233mph and suffered a horrific 94G impact while facing the wrong way on the track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.