IndyCar gives Miss America 2025 her third racing honor with Alabama Grand Prix announcement

IndyCar has announced Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard as the grand marshal for Round 4 of this year's racing calendar - the Children's of Alabama Grand Prix on May 4. For the 22-year-old, this special honor marks her third time headlining a pre-race tradition this year.

Stockard, an Auburn University nursing student, was crowned Miss America in Orlando in January of this year. She was named Miss Alabama in June 2024, before the start of her senior year. The Vestavia Hills native intended to use the entire $89,000 scholarship earned from the Miss America pageant towards funding her nursing education.

On Thursday, Abbie Stockard was named the grand marshal for the IndyCar race in her home state, which takes place at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama.

"We are thrilled to have Abbie Stockard as our Grand Marshal," ZOOM Motorsports president Gene Hallman said (via 1819 News). "Her unwavering commitment to advocacy and her inspiring journey as Miss America embody the spirit of our event. We look forward to her leading the festivities and bringing her passion for community engagement to our race weekend."

A grand marshal is responsible for giving the iconic "Start your engines!" call to the IndyCar drivers before the start of a race. Scott McLaughlin had won the 2024 Children's of Alabama Grand Prix after starting in pole position and leading 58 of 90 laps.

Stockard seems to be a hit in the American racing community since being crowned Miss America. The American model served as an honorary official at the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona in January alongside grand marshal Jamie Chadwick.

"I’m thrilled to be attending the Rolex 24-hour race in Daytona, Florida! It’s my first time there, and I can’t wait to experience the perfect blend of Miss America glamour and the high-intensity race that pushes drivers to their limits," Stockard had said via Florida National News.

In February, Stockard landed her second racing honor. She was named the grand marshal for the 73rd running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, an IMSA endurance race, which will take place on March 15.

IndyCar kicked off the 2025 season with two members of the award-winning Florida rock band 'Shinedown' as the grand marshals for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The band was also featured on the livery of Meyer Shank Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist's No. 60 car.

The most notable grand marshal announcement for the 2025 season, however, was made in December last year. Four-time IndyCar champ Mario Andretti and two-time champ Al Unser Jr were announced as the grand marshals for the 50th edition of the iconic Long Beach Grand Prix on April 13.

"I’m happy to be serving as co-grand marshal for the 50th anniversary," Andretti said (via IndyCar). "I participated in the first-ever race in Long Beach in 1975. The Formula 5000 race was hugely successful, paving the way for Formula One officials to place Long Beach on the 1976 schedule just six months after the inaugural race. The fondest memories I have racing on the streets of Long Beach are my victories."

For the 1978 F1 champ, the circuit is all the more special because his son Michael took his first and last IndyCar wins as a driver there.

Two-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Jr was equally honored to be made the co-grand marshal, as he said:

"I’m extremely honored to be co-grand marshal at Long Beach with Mario Andretti. It’s always been one of my most favorite races, and certainly, it’s the most popular race on the circuit next to the Indianapolis 500. I always tried hard to do well at Long Beach, and while we were often very fast there, it was also a lucky track for me – the ball ‘bounced my way’ a lot over the years. We were always so excited to win in Long Beach."

After Round 1 of the IndyCar season at St. Pete, Chip Ganassi Racing leads the way with Alex Palou and Scott Dixon in 1-2 followed by Team Penske's Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin in 3-4.

