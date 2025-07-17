IndyCar gives verdict on Nolan Siegel's participation in Toronto, days after concussion-causing crash at Iowa

IndyCar has shared its verdict on Nolan Siegel's participation in the 2025 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. The Arrow McLaren driver sustained a 'mild concussion' after a hard crash in Race 1 of the Iowa double-header last weekend, which led IndyCar's medical team to disallow him from competing in Race 2 the next day.

Because the medical team's verdict came too close to the race, Arrow McLaren couldn't field a substitute in his place. Team Principal Tony Kanaan, a former driver with championship and Indy 500-winning experience, did an emergency seat fitting to start the race and park the car so that the No. 6 entry would get five points for starting the race. However, IndyCar didn't allow that.

As a result, the team did not run the No. 6 entry in Race 2. IndyCar later shared that the medical team would re-examine Nolan Siegel on Thursday, July 17, before the Toronto race weekend. To avoid another race with the No. 6 entry being of no use, Arrow McLaren signed Linus Lundqvist as a reserve driver for Toronto.

However, the 2024 Rookie of the Year's services won't be needed. IndyCar has cleared Nolan Siegel to race on the streets of Toronto. The 20-year-old shared an Instagram post to announce the same. In the caption, he wrote:

"Alive, well and cleared to drive the SmartStop Chevy in Toronto."

Siegel has a new livery for his No. 6 Chevy for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto with SmartStop as the primary sponsor. Linus Lundqvist will remain with Arrow McLaren in a stand-by role, as per reporter Bob Pockrass.

Nolan Siegel's heartbroken message for his Arrow McLaren squad after not being cleared to race in Iowa

Nolan Siegel showed impressive pace at the Iowa race weekend up until his crash in the closing stages of Race 1. He qualified in P8 for the race and ran inside the Top 10 for most of the race.

However, on lap 246 of 275, the 20-year-old lost the rear of his No. 6 Chevy between Turns 3 and 4, spun and smashed rear-first into the barriers. He later explained that the car felt "weird" since his pit stop before the crash.

NTT INDYCAR Series Sukup Race Weekend - Source: Getty

On Sunday (July 13) morning, when the IndyCar medical team announced that he wasn't cleared to compete in Race 2, Siegel shared a heartbroken message. Though he emphasized that the medical team knew best, his heart went out to his crew members, who worked overtime to repair his car.

"Most of all, I feel for the 6-car crew. They gave me a rocket this weekend and put in a ton of work last night with hopes we'd be racing today. They deserve to be out there fighting for the podium, and we'll be back soon to do just that," he said.

Though Nolan Siegel left Iowa disappointed, it was a good weekend for Arrow McLaren overall. Pato O'Ward won Race 1 and finished in the Top 5 in Race 2. Christian Lundgaard finished behind O'Ward in P6 in Race 2.

