IndyCar icon reveals how Ferrari nearly quit F1 for America's top open-wheel series

Ferrari and F1 have often been used synonymously by many people, but a rift appeared between the two in the 1980s, which led Enzo Ferrari to spark off an IndyCar project. Steve Horne was made to be the leader of this project, and he revealed how the Italian motorsport giant came close to quitting F1 to start racing in the United States.

The Maranello-based squad is the most successful constructor in the history of F1. Having won 16 constructors' and 15 drivers' titles, no team is even close to matching the elusive Scuderia. However, the Red Squad seemingly wanted to end its ties with F1.

In 1985, initial talks began between Ferrari's face, Enzo Ferrari, and surging CART team Truesports joining hands to become a factory Ferrari outfit. FIA's decision to move to an eight-cylinder format did not go well with Enzo, who appeared ready to leave F1.

Deciding on whether to go forward with this decision, Ferrari showcased its stern stance by sending the team's star designer to the US to build a concept car. The Ferrari 637, according to the CART regulations and the threat of the Italian brand leaving F1, seemed imminent.

IndyCar sensation Bobby Rahal and Ferrari test driver Michele Alboreto even tested the car, proving the team's strong desire. This led the FIA to call off the original engine plan and allowed a V12 configuration from the 1989 season onwards.

Reflecting on how the battle between Ferrari and the FIA had grown increasingly heated, Steve Horne reminisced about the tussle and said (via Speedcafe):

"Ferrari was struggling in F1 at the time. There was a lot of politics going on. The news concerning the possibility of Ferrari abandoning Formula 1 to race in the United States has a basis in fact. For some time at Ferrari there has been study of a program of participation at Indianapolis and in the CART championship."

“In the event that in Formula 1 the sporting and technical rules of the Concorde Agreement are not sufficiently guaranteed for three years the Ferrari team (in agreement with its suppliers and in support of its presence in the US) will put this program into effect."

With FIA putting an end to the V8 compulsion, it was deemed to be enough for Ferrari to end its IndyCar ambitions.

Who ended Ferrari's attempts to join the IndyCar series?

Enzo Ferrari - Source: Getty

However, this was not the whole story. Many within the F1 and the IndyCar paddock reckoned that newly joined John Barnard was at fault for stopping Ferrari from joining the American racing sphere. With such claims made against him, Barnard fought back at such statements and made a jibe at Ferrari's leadership, as he said (via The Race):

"The truth of the matter is that I had nothing to do with stopping the project or any involvement at all. Once I started at Ferrari, my name was used to ‘make things happen’ without the actual people responsible getting a bad name for themselves."

Meanwhile, Ferrari has been on a 16-year F1 championship-less drought and seemingly has no ambitions to make a comeback in the IndyCar racing scene, unlike F1 rival McLaren.

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More