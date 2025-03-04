IndyCar Insider marks out ideal championship blueprint for Will Power with Scott McLaughlin example

Will Power is on the last leg of his contract with Team Penske and intends to continue with the Mooresville-based squad. Winning a third title is a potential way to earn him an extension. However, with his St. Petersburg antics taking away points from him, IndyCar insider Marshal Pruett revealed Power must take on the path of Scott McLaughlin's last year championship campaign.

Power started 13th on road but his race merely lasted three corners before colliding with Nolan Seigel. Though it was claimed to be a racing incident, this crash weakened the Australian driver's championship campaign.

While the result may be disappointing, Pruett had a different idea. The Motorsports reporter glanced over Scott McLaughlin's 2024 campaign. The New Zealander was disqualified from the St. Petersburg Grand Prix results; he attempted to move past this incident and started collecting wins and podiums to help his championship charge.

This aided McLaughlin in finishing third in the standings. Moreover, Pruett claimed Power must follow his teammate's blueprint on his podcast, and said:

"Scott [McLaughlin] had a very consistent year, he was able to finish third. It's not impossible for Will [Power] to rally back and be in title contention later in the year... He needs to go and get a win at Thermal [Club], a win at Long Beach, Barber for sure. If he can win any one of these early races, which we saw Scott McLaghlin do last year, went straight from Long Beach when the scandal came to light and then won Barber and really got back into contention. Scott absolutely did a blueprint of sorts for what Will needs to for sure."

Will Power turned 44 on Saturday, March 1.

Will Power's birthday weekend did not go as planned

Will Power at the NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Carb Day - Source: Getty

Power's birthday weekend was filled with woes. Initially he qualified outside the fast 12. Then, when he looked over to leave the subpar qualifying behind and make his magic work in the race, he crashed out of the Grand Prix.

Reflecting on the torrid weekend, Will Power said (via Forbes):

"Oh Man, you put a lot into it, and it is frustrating. Everyone at some point gets caught up in a first turn thing every few years. All the work we put in during the offseason, to be out on the first lap, it is frustrating. I was not ready for that checkup in Turn 3. I don’t know what happened. Nolan checked up heavily to the point where I got into him, he got into somebody and someone else got into me... I didn’t have much to celebrate by birthday on the track, that’s for sure. We’re going to move forward, man."

The Australian driver has won two championships with Team Penske in 2014 and 2022. He has expressed his desire to continue with the team for a few more years, but the two parties are yet to hash out the details on the negotiation table.

