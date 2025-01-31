IndyCar insider responds to rumors of McLaren leaving IndyCar for IMSA under Zak Brown's leadership

McLaren (Arrow McLaren) is an extremely popular team in IndyCar. The outfit has been competing in the sport since 2001. Ahead of the upcoming 2025 season, IndyCar insider Marshall Pruett has shared his take on the rumors of the Indianapolis-based team leaving the sport for IMSA (International Motorsports Association).

Arrow McLaren has so far amassed seven drivers' world championships in Indy Lights. The Zak Brown (chairman)-led team has also managed to triumph in 12 races alongside 11 pole positions.

However, a rumor has been doing the rounds claiming that Arrow McLaren could leave the highest class of open-wheel racing in America to compete in IMSA. Insider Marshall Pruett talked about the same via his YouTube Channel.

"I have gotten this from many people, which led me to reach out to our guy Zak Brown and say did you do an interview with somebody, I don't know where this came from but all of a sudden, I've been getting a lot of like your's what's your best guess as to how long we have McLaren in IndyCar, sounds like it could be a lot shorter than we originally thought."

Pruett went on to add the following:

"So texting with Zak, I'm like did you do an interview, again, I don't know where is this coming from and I can tell you this Luke, McLaren (Arrow McLaren) is going nowhere. They are not leaving IndyCar." (3:43 onwards) Pruett said via his YT channel.

McLaren not 'killing the IndyCar program' to start something new

IndyCar has been steadily growing year-on-year in terms of popularity. Arrow McLaren is not willing to leave the sport and in line with this, Zak Brown made some strong statements, as per Marshall Pruett.

While revealing his chat with Brown, Pruett further indicated what was written by the former in relation to the McLaren IndyCar project.

"They're not killing the IndyCar program in order to start IMSA GTP/ World Endurance Championship Hypercar program. There's nothing here, a vast nothing burger, why, very simple, could Arrow McLaren decide to leave IndyCar, because IndyCar is underperforming, and not giving a great enough return on investment for sponsors to want to stay engaged in IndyCar? Yes, that would be a reason. It doesn't currently exist, there is a reason for McLaren to be there," Pruett said while highlighting his chat with Brown.

McLaren is a huge brand all over the globe. While the Arrow McLaren project is yet to yield strong monetary results, its Formula 1 team has been on a massive rise, especially since the heroics of 2024 when the outfit won the coveted constructors' championship.

