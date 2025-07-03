IndyCar legend Bobby Rahal set for Mid-Ohio Grand Marshal honor as Graham carries on family legacy

Former IndyCar driver Bobby Rahal will be serving as the Grand Marshal for the upcoming 2025 IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio. Meanwhile, Bobby’s son Graham Rahal will continue the family's legacy as he celebrates a decade since his first victory at Mid-Ohio this weekend. The father-son duo reflected on the significance of the circuit for their family ahead of the Mid-Ohio race.

Ad

Bobby Rahal was born in Medina, Ohio, which is about an hour’s drive away from the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The 72-year-old IndyCar legend recalled the time when he visited the circuit along with his father during the 60s before he started racing at the venue in the 70s.

Detailing the importance of the Mid-Ohio circuit for the Rahal family, Bobby Rahal said (via cleveland.com):

“Mid-Ohio is kind of like my home track, I went there with my dad when he drove in the first race there, I think it was 1962. Every year, we would go there at least once to race during the ’60s, and I started there in ’74. The fans are the best at Mid-Ohio. I’m really pleased and looking forward to a great weekend.”

Ad

Trending

Bobby Rahal went on to win three championships during his Champ Car (now IndyCar) career and boasts 24 wins and 88 podiums. He also invested and started his own IndyCar team, and is the co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, the team which his son Graham Rahal drives for.

AUTO: MAY 19 IndyCar Series - Indianapolis 500 Qualifications Day - Source: Getty

Graham is himself an Ohio native born in New Albany, and won his first IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio in 2015. The 2025 race also celebrates a decade since the IndyCar driver's first victory at the iconic circuit for the family.

Ad

Graham Rahal also shared why the Mid-Ohio circuit means so much to him and his family, as he said:

“Mid-Ohio is mainly the reason I fell in love with the sport, I would say. You gotta remember in that part of my life the Indy 500 wasn’t really a thing for us in those instrumental years, the mid-late ‘90s and so Mid-Ohio, Cleveland Burke Lakefront, those were races for me that I really fell in love with, I have so many fond memories of Mid-Ohio in particular.”

Ad

Bobby Rahal, as the Grand Marshal for the 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, will participate in the pre-race traditions and give the iconic command, “Drivers, start your engines.”

Bobby Rahal expresses his feelings to serve as Grand Marshal for the 2025 Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

Bobby made his IndyCar debut in 1982 and won his first American open-wheel racing series race at Mid-Ohio in 1985, followed by his second victory in 1986. To celebrate the IndyCar legend’s 40th anniversary of his first win at Mid-Ohio, the three-time Champ Car winner will be serving as the Grand Marshal for the race.

Ad

Speaking about the opportunity to serve as Grand Marshal, Rahal said (via IndyCar):

“It’s a great honor to be the grand marshal for The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. Mid-Ohio played an important role in my personal and professional life.”

Bobby Rahal also served as the Grand Marshal for the Monterey SportsCar Championship race at Laguna Seca last month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.