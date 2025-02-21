IndyCar legend Tony Kanaan recalls 2012 pre-season testing with former Ferrari F1 driver

Former IndyCar driver and current Arrow McLaren team principal Tony Kanaan recently reminisced the time he participated in a pre-season testing with Rubens Barichello. Barichello is a former Formula 1 driver who finished as Drivers' Championship runner-up twice in his career.

A former IndyCar champion and Indy 500 winner, Tony Kanaan remains one of the best South American drivers to compete in the NTT IndyCar Series. The 50-year-old driver was a regular in the series for two decades before hanging up his helmet after the 2023 Indy 500.

Since his retirement, Kanaan has shifted his focus to managerial duties. He joined Arrow McLaren in 2023, even competing in his last race with the team, and has associated with them ever since. The Brazilian was promoted to McLaren's team principal last year and will oversee his first campaign, assuming the role this season.

While he continues to excel in his managerial duties, Kanaan also remains an active presence on his social media handles. The 50-year-old driver recently took to his X handle to share a throwback post, featuring the time when he participated in a pre-season testing event with his then-new-teammate and former Formula 1 and Ferrari driver Rubens Barichello. The post read:

"🇺🇸 #tbt 2012 Sebring pre-season testing with @rubarrichello getting ready for his @indycar debut, as my teammate."

Rubens Barichello's IndyCar debut and his sole season in the series came in the year 2012. A two-time F1 runner-up and Tony Kanaan's compatriot, Barichello drove for KV Racing Technology, Kanaan's team at the time.

Which Hall of Fame was Tony Kanaan inducted into in 2024?

Last year was a critical juncture in Tony Kanaan's post-retirement career. Aside from being promoted from Arrow McLaren's deputy team principal to its team principal, Kanaan was also awarded with a major Hall of Fame induction.

In November of last year, he was honored as a Hall of Fame Laureate by the Junior Achievement of Central Indiana. The prestigious honor recognized his contributions to motorsports, as well as his high moral and ethical standards. Reflecting on his induction, Kanaan expressed gratitude, stating (via mclaren.com):

"This is the kind of recognition as a race car driver that you never think you’re going to get. This goes beyond what I’ve done on the racetrack. I’m grateful that I’ve been able to inspire the next generation and tell my story that anything is possible."

He added:

"I don’t know if I can fully describe what it means. It’s almost confirmation to myself that I’ve done something good."

Tony Kanaan replaced Gavin Ward as McLaren's team principal. His first season as a team principal will kick off on March 2.

