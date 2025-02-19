IndyCar News: Will Power braces for toughest title fight with 'no bad drivers' on the 2025 grid

Will Power is expecting an extremely competitive title fight going into the 2025 IndyCar season. The two-time IndyCar champion has been one of the most consistent drivers in the sport and is the only driver in the past four years to beat the dominant Alex Palou to a championship (2022).

Ad

Power, who will turn 44 a day before the season opener race on March 2 at St. Petersburg, is eyeing his third title with Team Penske. However, the Aussie driver laid out a realistic assessment of how neck and neck the grid will be after the second-day morning test session at Sebring on Tuesday.

In an interview with IndyCar reporter Marshall Pruett, he said:

"It's ultra-competitive. There is not a bad driver in this field and there's not a bad team now. They are all solid teams, man. In some respects, at times, it makes it easier if you're consistent over a season because there's so much mixup of people at the front. But there are seasons where you must win. That was sort of the case last year." (1:38 onwards).

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Such competitiveness only made Will Power reflect on his love for IndyCar, a sport he has called home for the past two decades.

"I love it, man. I loved doing this stuff. I know so much about it. I'm so locked in on everything now... very mature because I've been doing it for so long," he added.

Power is in the final year of his current contract with the legendary Team Penske. To safeguard his seat for the 2026 season and possibly a few more, the No. 12 Chevrolet driver signed with two-time F1 champ Fernando Alonso's management company to gain some firepower during the negotiations. Until this year, Will Power carried out all the negotiations on his own, without any agent.

Ad

Will Power aces IndyCar's Sebring Test with the fastest time

AUTO: MAY 11 NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Will Power emerged as the fastest out of 27 drivers after IndyCar's two-day preseason test at the Sebring International Raceway. The Team Penske driver ran in two sessions on Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, completing a total of 139 laps.

Ad

His fastest lap time of 52.2549 seconds around the 1.67-mile circuit came in the Tuesday session, beating teammate Josef Newgarden by over six-hundredths of a second in the overall timesheets. Penske's third driver Scott McLaughlin's time was relatively slower, finishing 24th on the list.

In 2024, Will Power scored seven podiums, including a series-high three victories at Road America, Iowa, and Portland. Like every season, he goes into 2025 as one of the potential championship contenders. The only major change that he and all his rivals will encounter is this being IndyCar's first full season with the new hybrid power units in play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback