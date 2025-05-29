IndyCar racer's expensive timepieces feat. Graham Rahal's Audemars Piguet and more 

IndyCar drivers, including Graham Rahal, spoke about their expensive timepieces at the annual Indy 500 Victory Celebration, presented by Gainbridge, which took place on Monday, May 26, at the JW Marriott Indianapolis. The collection ranged from Rolex to Audemars Piguet.

FOX, the official broadcast, questioned the drivers about their watches. It started with the winner, Alex Palou, being questioned about details of his timepiece. Palou showed off his Rolex Yacht Master 32, costing $33,500, which was a gift from his dad. Next was the pole sitter, Robert Shwartzman, who was wearing an $ 82,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph, which was a gift from his sponsors.

Up next was 2x Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato, who was wearing a $15,000 Breitling Navitimer, a custom-made Japan Limited piece. Conor Daly added an interesting twist as he showed off his wrist, jokingly stating he doesn't have a watch as he is too poor to own one, so he wears Whoop, a fitness tracker.

The most expensive one in the interview was Scott Dixon's $380,000 worth custom-made Limited edition Richard Mille, which was a part of the McLaren bicycle team. Graham Rahal was next in line. He wore the same brand as Shwartzman, AP, worth $45,000, which he has owned for 13-14 years, and revealed that he has worn it almost every day since.

Devlin Defrancesco was spotted wearing a Rolex Daytona Chronograph worth $60,000, which was an 18th birthday present from his parents. Callum Ilott followed in the footsteps of Dixon, wearing the same brand, RM 67-02 limited edition, worth $350,000, which was lent to him by his sponsors for a couple of weeks. The video concluded with Palou showing his Indy 500 champion ring, which is deemed priceless.

Graham Rahal had echoed Pato O'Ward's harsh criticism of Team Penske amidst the cheating scandal

Pato O'Ward (L) and Graham Rahal (R)

Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing backed Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward's strong remarks criticizing Team Penske, following the disqualification of two of Penske's three cars on Sunday, May 18, due to rule violations.

The controversy erupted when Chip Ganassi Racing, along with multiple other teams, raised concerns, accusing Team Penske of breaking the rules. Some teams reported noticing the modification as early as the first day of qualifying on Saturday, May 17. Following these complaints, the #2 and #12 cars were pulled from competition and returned to the garage, having failed inspection and been deemed ineligible to qualify.

Afterward, O'Ward criticized the illegality of the Penske cars and expressed sympathy for Jacob Abel, who was the only driver to miss out on qualifying for this year’s Indy 500. (via IndyCar on FOX).

"They were not accidentally doing it...Honestly, I feel for Abel for everybody that did the disqualifications....Those cars weren't in regulation, I am not an engineer so I cannot tell you what they were doing, how much speed that is or if there is any speed but obviously it is not in regulation and the rule is pretty black and white and those cars should have been in the last chance qualifier (positions 31-33). Those cars should never have been brought to LCQ because they had that yesterday, I guarantee you it is just someone pointed it out today.....they should have been disqualified yesterday. They shouldn't be doing that stuff," said Pato O'Ward.

Pato also stated that a team as strong as Penske, with such a talented roster, shouldn't resort to tactics like these. Graham Rahal later shared the clip, showing his agreement with O'Ward's comments.

"#Truth," wrote Rahal.

The 27-driver grid, including Graham Rahal, will be in action at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, which is scheduled for June 1st.

