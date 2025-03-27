IndyCar reporter claps back at Graham Rahal's argument by listing "facts"

Multiple IndyCar drivers have sided with FOX Sports over the past two race weekends for their occasional hiccups, and Graham Rahal was the latest addition to the list. However, IndyCar reporter Nathan Brown responded to the 36-year-old's statements by suggesting that he did not comprehend his writings the way it was meant to be.

The Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix saw a massive slip-up by the Manhattan-based broadcaster. FOX's stream was cut around lap 25 due to an unforeseen issue, causing a stream outage of around 10 laps for the IndyCar race, and in the meantime, fans were telecasted NASCAR's Homestead Miami race, leading the viewership figures to plummet even below last year's All-Star race.

This led to the broadcast being lamented by multiple IndyCar experts post-race, including Brown, as people also pointed out the race being held in basically a no man's land in a private club in California. The IndyCar reporter shared his insights from the race weekend on IndyStar, which did not go well with Graham Rahal.

The 36-year-old ushered in his support for the race, revealing how it was run under green flags and had massive overtaking figures. When further questioned by a netizen, Graham Rahal further wrote:

"Head to head with NASCAR AND issues with telecast. NASCAR is, and has been the whale. The rest did not face this competition otherwise they would’ve also seen greatly diminished ratings. That’s FACTS. Nobody said the rating is good, but the sky is falling narrative is also false. How bout we give it more than 2 races to see if there’s validity to this?"

However, Nathan Brown had testified against the "sky is falling" narrative in his column and shared excerpts from his article, as he wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Just wanted to drop some “facts” here, Graham. Photo 1: An excerpt from my St. Pete rating story, where I write that that figure matters little if there aren’t increases across the board. Photos 2 & 3: Where I literally write “you won’t find me claiming the sky is falling…”

On the other hand, an X (formerly Twitter) user deemed that the RLL driver might not have read his whole story, to which Brown gave a sarcastic response:

"That’s not true. I don’t think he read *any* of my story."

The 36-year-old is a seasoned veteran and is in his 18th season as an IndyCar driver.

Graham Rahal deems luck to be an important factor while racing

Graham Rahal at the NTT INDYCAR Series Gallagher Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Rahal salvaged five top-10 finishes last year, a low blow that many might consider as his career is decorated by six victories in the open-wheel racing series. When asked about why he had such a rough time last season, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver shared the importance of luck and how it has not been on his side, and said (via Motorsport Week):

"The difference is how luck plays a role. In the middle of a baseball inning, you don’t get a yellow flag. That’s just the truth. In racing, some people get all the luck, and some people get none. That’s a real thing."

The next race on the IndyCar calendar is scheduled to take place at Long Beach, a track where Graham Rahal once scored a podium (2013) and will hope to make a return to the podium soon.

