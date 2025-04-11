IndyCar's Alexander Rossi calls Alex Albon a "b*tch" for fiery radio messages at Japanese GP

Alex Albon bemoaning about Williams F1 team's strategy did not go well with Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi, who called him a b*tch for whining on the radio. The 33-year-old was unhappy with the Thai-British driver's radio messages during the F1 Japanese Grand Prix and reasoned why Albon was in the wrong for lashing out at his team.

Ad

Albon made his debut in F1 in 2019 and soon got promoted to Red Bull after 12 starts. However, at the end of the 2020 season, he was dropped by the Austrian giant due to his massive performance gap to Max Verstappen.

Despite his underwhelming campaign with Red Bull, Williams got him back on the F1 grid in 2022, and he is on a long-term contract with the team. Having started the 2025 F1 season with a top-five finish in Australia, Alex Albon left his mark on the grid and qualified in the top 10 yet again for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Ad

Trending

The race was a snoozefest for many, as there were barely any overtakes made on the track. This prompted the Grove-based squad to take on a strategy gamble for their lead car and go far an overcut.

However, this gamble did not pay off, but he retained his P9 spot. Despite this, the 29-year-old made several frustrated radio exchanges and deemed his team's actions "ridiculous." Unhappy with Albon's behaviour over the radio, Alexander Rossi, a racing driver himself, criticized the Thai-British driver and said:

Ad

"Speaking of documents, Alex Albon's a b*tch... Did you not hear his whole onboard or like his message exchange? And you thought that was appropriate? I think that's not how I operate... Here is what I didn't like. I think I'm just bothered by the tone of voice of these younger drivers. (7:15 onwards)

Ad

"I think the team [Williams] maybe tried to take a gamble and kept him out a little bit longer and he basically got undercut and he lost a couple of spots, and all it was just this... crying on the radio about basically how inept that decision was and how stupid they were for doing it, and how dare they do this to him. You were stuck in position whatever, you weren't going anywhere, you probably would have yelled at us if we didn't try and do something. We were trying to do something and it didn't work out... So, shut up, you don't have all the information, stop whining." (9:20 onwards)

Ad

Ad

In the F1 stable, Alex Albon is proving himself to be a splendid driver, a feat that Rossi is showcasing in his Ed Carpenter Racing car.

How has Alexander Rossi's 2025 IndyCar campaign panned out so far?

Alexander Rossi at the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Though the Williams F1 driver has a top-five finish this season, a luxury that Rossi has been unable to afford, the latter has showcased his prowess behind the wheel. Alexander Rossi has recorded two consecutive top-10 finishes in the ECR outfit.

This has helped Rossi establish himself as one of the underdogs on the IndyCar grid. He envisions a similarly better race at the next Grand Prix in Long Beach, a track where he has been victorious twice before.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More