IndyCar's Colton Herta makes a big NFL prediction for the Buffalo Bills led by "freak" Josh Allen

Andretti Global's IndyCar driver Colton Herta has made a huge prediction with regard to the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills' 2025-26 NFL (National Football League) season. Herta has asserted that the Bills' outfit is going to beat the Kansas City Chiefs and make it to the prestigious Super Bowl.

The Buffalo Bills are an American football team located in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls Metropolitan area. It is a member of the NFL's AFC (American Football Conference) East Division and is even building a brand new stadium that will be completed in 2026.

The Bills' quarterback, Josh Allen, is their star player and has a stellar professional record. He is a two-time second-team All-Pro (2020, 2024), a three-time Pro Bowl (2020, 2022, 2024), and was even selected as the NFL's most valuable player in 2024.

Colton Herta is a Buffalo Bills faithful, and while talking about them recently on the Nashville Game Changers podcast with Jill Jelnick, he said:

"In my opinion, the Buffalo Bills are gonna beat Kansas City Chiefs and finally make it to the Super Bowl this year... Love the Bills. Yeah, I'm a Bills fan." (15:55 onwards).

Via a specific section of the podcast, Colton Herta specifically talked about Josh Allen and added the following:

"He's a freak, yes" (18:18 onwards).

In the ongoing NFL pre-season, the Buffalo Bills have lost two games in a row. They first lost 25-34 to the New York Giants and then were blown away in the second game, 0-38, against the Chicago Bears. Interestingly, Josh Allen did not play a part in either of these games.

Colton Herta on the upcoming Milwaukee IndyCar event

While Colton Herta has talked about the Buffalo Bulls and Josh Allen via the Nashville Game Changers podcast, he also recently shed light on his upcoming IndyCar test, the Snap On-Milwaukee Mile 250 event.

It is the penultimate race of the 2025 IndyCar season, and the Andretti Global driver is really looking forward to it. While talking about it, he said (via Andretti's official website):

"I love Milwaukee and the style of racing there. It’s a tough track to get a handle on at first, but once you do, it’s so much fun to race. I got my first oval podium there last year, so it’s a special place for me. With only one race this weekend, we need to take advantage of every practice and go after a strong result as we get closer to the end of the season."

The ongoing IndyCar campaign is 15 rounds down, and Herta is currently in eighth place in the Drivers' standings with 333 points. In the process of doing so, he has put on board two pole positions, five top-fives and eight top-ten finishes.

