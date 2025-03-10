IndyCar's Scott McLaughlin voices his feelings after NHRA star accuses FOX of 'insulting' its fans

Scott McLaughlin was all on the hype train of FOX Sports joining in as the new broadcaster of IndyCar in the US. To gain mass attention, FOX released multiple promotional campaigns that claimed IndyCar to be the fastest for racing on earth, but this didn't go well with NHRA dragster Bob Tasca III. McLaughlin broke his silence on the condemnation of FOX in a quirky manner.

To build anticipation and increase viewership for the 2025 IndyCar season, FOX Sports went to great extents in the marketing camp. This included promotional campaigns with Josef Newgarden, Alex Palou, and Pato O'Ward.

These promos included a line, "Welcome to the fastest racing on earth," while referring to IndyCar. However, this did not settle well with Bob Tasca, who races in NHRA, where speeds reach over 300mph in a few seconds.

The 43-year-old asserted that this claim by FOX insulted the fans of the drag racing series and said:

"All winter long we heard about 'the fastest motorsports on the planet', and I was a little confused because I didn't see that PPG Mustang [NHRA dragster], when I saw that ad... And the truth is, it's an insult to our fans and to the drivers for FOX to go on TV and say the fastest motorsports in the world [is] IndyCar. I didn't think it was fake news network on FOX."

Scott McLaughlin jumped in and gave a cheeky jibe as he wrote on X.

"Well at least the commercials are reaching far and wide. Hope you tune in Bob on March 23 at 3pm on FOX !!"

The 31-year-old made his debut with Team Penske in 2020.

Scott McLaughlin will stay with Team Penske for the foreseeable future

Scott McLaughlin at the NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Since joining the Mooresville-based squad, Scott McLaughlin has scored seven victories in the top class of open-wheel racing in the United States. Moreover, he has been finishing third in the drivers' standings for the past two years and has cemented his name on the grid as a force to be reckoned with.

With the season slated to start on March 2 at St. Petersburg, two days before that, McLaughlin and Team Penske announced that the Kiwi had signed a long-term contract with the team.

Sharing his excitement about continuing with the most successful team in the history of IndyCar, Scott McLaughlin wrote on X:

"We’re LIVE and ready for a big 2025! Signed a long term extension in the off-season with @Team_Penske and have been absolutely 100% focused on prep for this year. Let’s kick this season off right! STRAIGHT. TO. THE. MOON."

The 33-year-old secured the pole for the St. Petersburg Grand Prix a day later. However, a lap 1 caution threw him out of contention for the race win, and he finished fourth when the chequered flag fell.

