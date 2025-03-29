IndyCar star Callum Ilott melts hearts with an adorable picture of his furry best friend

Callum Ilott has melted the hearts of fans—this time not with his racing prowess, but with a picture of his furry best friend. The IndyCar driver shared a photo of his pet dog on his social media.

The British driver, who races for Prema Racing in the American open-wheel racing series, uploaded a photo of his dog in a car on his Instagram story.

Callum Ilott shared a snapshot of his dog. Image: @callum_ilott via Instagram

However, this is not the first time the 26-year-old has shared photos of his pet on social media. He previously posted a picture of another pet dog during the festive season.

Shifting focus to life on the grid, Callum Ilott has endured an underwhelming start to the 2025 IndyCar season. The 26-year-old, who completed a swoop to the racing series’ newest team, Prema, from Arrow McLaren, has struggled to muster any meaningful results from the first two Grands Prix of the season.

The Ferrari Driver Academy graduate started the season-opening St. Petersburg Grand Prix in 27th and could only muster a 19th-place finish for his Italian team. Callum Ilott did not fare any better at the second race of the season at the Thermal Club circuit, as he could only manage a 26th-place finish despite qualifying in 22nd for the Palm Springs event.

The Cambridge-born driver will be eyeing a more positive outing with his team at the next race on the calendar—the Long Beach Grand Prix of California.

Callum Ilott reacts after Thermal Club Grand Prix

Callum Ilott at the IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Callum Ilott has reacted following his performance at the 2025 Thermal Club Grand Prix. The 26-year-old endured a weekend to forget with the Italian team.

The former Alfa Romeo F1 team test driver, having qualified in 22nd place for the race, collided with his teammate Robert Shwartzman on the first lap, which required an extra pit stop. Ilott also experienced another refueling issue during his pit stop, causing him to fall further down the grid to 26th.

The former Arrow McLaren star shared his frustration on Instagram and wrote:

"Was hoping for more in Thermal, pace was there but a misjudgment on my side on lap 1 cost us. Still lots of work to do behind the scenes but we’re pushing hard 💪"

Ilott’s torrid start to the 2025 IndyCar season largely reflects the broader struggles faced by the Prema Racing IndyCar team. Amid their tough IndyCar debut campaign, they were also hit with a sanction by the racing series' governing body following the fire incident involving Robert Shwartzman’s car during free practice at the Thermal Club race.

The Italian outfit was fined $25,000 for the mishap, while Shwartzman had 10 points deducted from his championship tally this season.

