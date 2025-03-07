IndyCar star takes a 3-word dig at Alex Albon's hilarious "only 3 balls" X post

Alex Albon is an F1 driver for Williams Racing and is known for his amiable nature within the paddock alongside his noteworthy performances. Moreover, his humor had the best of him as he shared an image of him with his dog with a hilarious caption. IndyCar commentator James Hinchcliffe utilized his humor, reacting to Albon's post with the same energy.

The Thai-British driver is known for his massive stable of pets. Albon is a pet parent to at least a dozen cats, a dog, and two horses. With his love for animals evident, he shared an image of himself with his dog, Otter, and captioned the post:

"Only three balls in this photo."

This suggested that his dog was recently neutered. Subsequently, former IndyCar driver turned commentator Hinchcliffe reacted to the post while referring to Albon's lack of an appendix, and wrote:

"And zero appendixes!"

Albon made his debut in F1 in 2019 with Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls) and was promoted to Red Bull after 12 race starts.

When Alex Albon revealed that he was planning to move to IndyCar

Alex Albon Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 2 - Source: Getty

However, the 28-year-old's venture with the Austrian giant did not end well. Albon claimed two podiums during the 2020 season, while his teammate, Max Verstappen, finished the season with 11 podiums, which included two race victories.

The performance deficit led Red Bull to sack him for the 2021 season. During 2021, Albon spent the year on the sidelines as the reserve racing driver for the team but was constantly on the lookout for racing opportunities elsewhere.

That's where his desire to join IndyCar came forward, which Albon revealed during the latter end of 2021 after securing his drive with Williams for the following season, and said (via Motorsports.com):

"You think about F1, but FE was also in consideration. You can plan as much as you want for F1, but if it doesn't happen, then you will have nothing. You can't play that game where it's all or nothing," said Albon.

“So I had to think about a plan B route: and those two [series] came to mind. IndyCar at the time attracted me more so than FE. I went to Indianapolis to watch the racing and I liked it. I obviously had a chat with Romain as well, and it looked exciting. But my priority was always F1."

The IndyCar championship is already underway, unlike F1. The St. Petersburg Grand Prix was hosted on March 2, and Alex Palou won the race.

On the other hand, F1's pre-season testing was concluded on February 28 in Bahrain. The season opener will take place down under, in Australia, on March 16.

