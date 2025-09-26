IndyCar team signs Michael Schumacher's son Mick Schumacher for special union at the IMS

Former F1 driver Mick Schumacher is set to drive for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course test on October 13, 2025. The IndyCar team came out and made the announcement on September 26.Mick Schumacher is the son of F1 legend and seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher. Mick won the 2020 F2 championship and was promoted to the Haas F1 team for the 2021 season, where he made his debut. However, after just a couple of troublesome years at Haas, the German was sacked by the team.With the limelight and pressure of the Schumacher name, Mick never really got going with a P6 finish in 44 races being his best result. After Haas sacked the German, he was hired by Toto Wolff and Co. at Mercedes as a test driver.With no real F1 opportunity opening up, Mick Schumacher joined Alpine's World Endurance Championship programme and has been racing for the French team this year and has finishing on the podium twice.Michael Schumacher’s son, Mick, was linked to a move to Dale Coyne Racing last year, but it never materialized. With Devlin DeFrancesco not performing up to expectations in 2025, and reportedly there being a performance clause in his contract, the IMS test will be an opportunity for the German to impress the team and possibly replace the Canadian.“I am very much looking forward to driving my first IndyCar test. A big thank you to the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team for giving me this opportunity. The same goes for driving this car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time, a race track with a big history and that my dad has driven on before. I am excited to see which special features it holds,” read Mick Schumacher’s public statement as the announcement was madeWhile Michael Schumacher never raced in IndyCar, he did race around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in F1, with the 2002 incident where he let his teammate Rubens Barrichello on the run to the chequered flag being one of the memorable IMS moments.Bobby Rahal ‘excited’ to have Mick Schumacher in one of his carsRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing co-owner Bobby Rahal was the team boss of the Jaguar F1 team in the early 2000s, when Michael Schumacher was dominating the F1 grid in Ferrari. The RLL co-owner came out and detailed his excitement to see Michael's son, Mick Schumacher, in one of his cars around the IMS, as he said,“I have followed Mick’s career from afar as well as that of his father so the thought of seeing him in one of our race cars is very exciting. I think it’s going to be a great day for RLL and also for Mick, as he gets his first experience in an Indy car. Obviously, he’s got a great deal of talent and knowing that we’ve had pretty good setups for the IMS road course, it should give him a good baseline to start from.”Both the Rahal and the Schumacher are well known families in the world of Motorsports and the IMS test in October will be union of the two.