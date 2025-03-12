IndyCar teams in $350,000 sponsor trouble as FOX's new graphics play spoilsport

Multiple IndyCar teams have reportedly come under fire from their sponsors after FOX's new heads-up display graphic has blocked the visibility of the sponsoring companies logos on the inner aeroscreens. The new F1-style graphic was introduced during the St. Petersburg Grand Prix, which was FOX Sports' first race coverage since taking over the broadcasting rights.

FOX took over the exclusive broadcasting rights starting from 2025, after having struck a deal with the IndyCar series to replace NBC, whose broadcasting contract had expired at the end of the 2024 season. The shift over to the Manhattan-based company has meant a new broadcasting team and recently developed graphics.

One of these new graphics include the F1 inspired head-up display graphic, which overlays a graphic on the inner aeroscreens, highlighting the speed, throttle, brake, gear number and other useful information of the car in focus. But this has reportedly caused a major issue for multiple IndyCar teams, whose sponsors were not happy.

It is estimated that the inner aeroscreen is featured for more than 40% of the time on the broadcast when the car is being shown. This is almost twice as much as the sidepods. But IndyCar reportedly charges its teams $350,000 per entry to have an in-car camera for the season.

So in order to make this feasible, the teams sell this spot to the highest bidders. But after the new FOX graphic blocked these sponsors on the aeroscreen, the sponsors reportedly called up the teams to inquire why their brand isn't receiving the visibilty that was promised to them in the contracts.

According to motorsports outlet RACER, an IndyCar official stated that the series plans to gather feedback from teams after the St. Petersburg race before making any adjustments for The Thermal Club Grand Prix, scheduled for March 21-23. This new graphic issue is likely to come up in this feedback and series and teams will have to work to find a way around the issue.

During the race in St. Pete, FOX did try to work around any sponsorship related issues as the car's primary sponsor was placed in the bottom right of the screen while the new graphic was being shown. But multiple teams have more than one sponsor or a different sponsor from their primary one on the aeroscreens, meaning the issue still remains.

While the execution of the new graphic was faultless from FOX, they will need to find a way to work around blocking the most valuable spot on the car for the sponsors to put their logo.

IndyCar journalist Marshall Pruett shares his feedback on FOX's first attempt at covering the series

IndyCar journalist Marshall Pruett explained that FOX's first attempt at covering the series was a good start but there is still a lot of room for improvement. A few issues arose during the St. Pete race broadcast, especially with the timing sheets.

Replying to a fan question on the RACER's website on March 5, Pruett gave his verdict on the new broadcaster's first attempt at covering the inaugural race of the season.

"Great first effort," Pruett expressed. "Plenty of glitches and improvements to make, and I appreciate FOX Sports’ approach by swinging for the fences with new graphics, new features, new tech, and trying to introduce everything up front instead of slowly rolling them out at each new race." he added. [via RACER]

Pruett also mentioned that the broadcasters had plenty of time heading into the Thermal Club race to iron out all of their mistakes. But with a new broadcaster taking over, a few teething mistakes are to be expected at the beginning of their stint.

FOX have also promised to straighten to errors that occurred during the first race of the season, and have also stated that they will work on improving their current technology.

