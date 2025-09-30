IndyCar working to bring back iconic race after 21-year absence: Report

The American open wheel racing series, IndyCar, has been on a roll and adding new venues to the calendar. Arlington Grand Prix and Phoenix Raceway were added to the 2026 calendar. As per the latest reports, Penske Entertainment is working on bringing Cleveland back to the calendar for 2028.

The American open-wheel racing series has suffered a loss of fan base since the series split. Even after the series merged back in 2007, the popularity hasn't been the same as in the glory days. However, in an effort to regain its place, IndyCar signed FOX as its exclusive broadcaster ahead of the 2025 season.

With a significant increase in viewership, Roger Penske and Co. are now working towards improving the racing and expanding the series. A new venue for the Indy Toronto was announced for 2026, Mexico Indy GP talks are ongoing for the 2027 season, and now, Cleveland has been reported as a possible destination for 2028.

Since FOX acquired a third of Penske Entertainment earlier this year, multiple new venues have been suggested, including a race in Washington DC and Denver. CART (now IndyCar) last raced in Cleveland from 1982 to 2007 at the Burke Lakefront Airport.

Medic Drug Grand Prix of Cleveland - Source: Getty

According to the Sports Business Journal's latest reports, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission sent out a survey to the area leaders about a potential IndyCar race.

“This week, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission sent out a survey to area leaders that has been seen by SBJ and states that there is “an exciting opportunity that we are assessing for Northeast Ohio -- the return of IndyCar to downtown Cleveland in 2028,” read the report by SBJ

The report further detailed IndyCar's response when asked about the survey, as the American open wheel racing series responded.

“Strong momentum and growing awareness is generating interest from a number of intriguing metro markets.”

If IndyCar returns to Cleveland for a race in 2028, the American open wheel racing series will be racing in the city in Ohio after 21 years of absence.

IndyCar CEO Mark Miles on the feasibility of Washington DC race for 2026

White House has already scheduled a UFC event for the 4th of July weekend next year as the US prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary. Amid this, reports of interest from FOX to have an IndyCar race in the Capital started circling the paddock.

However, IndyCar CEO Mark Miles came out and detailed that a race in Washington DC was never feasible, as he said, (via Pit Pass Indy podcast)

“Well, I would say it's complicated to imagine having a street race in Washington DC because of the obvious logistical and other considerations. Kind of a long putt. But again, frankly, this was an idea that I think maybe first surfaced from FOX,”

“So we've had meetings and discussions, and impossible to handicap the probability of it happening. But it's intriguing and it would be an exciting development if there was a way to pull it off. I don't think a 2026 race in Washington DC was ever feasible,” he added

IndyCar is also considering adding international venues to the calendar, with many drivers, including Scott McLaughlin, hoping for a race in Japan or Australia.

