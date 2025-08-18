IndyCar world reacts as Jon Rahm embraces 89-year-old Indy 500 tradition after winning LIV Golf title

Stakeholders from the IndyCar sphere reacted to Jon Rahm's unique celebration after winning the 2025 LIV Golf individual championship in Indianapolis. The Spanish golfer endured a playoff loss in Indianapolis to Colombia's Sebastian Munoz, but his runner-up finish was enough for him to narrowly win the individual title over Joaquin Niemann.The runner-up finish took his points tally to 226.16 in the standings, while Niemann's fourth-place result brought his season total to 223.68. Rahm's win was noteworthy because he hadn't won a single event this season, while his Torque GC rival won five. However, Jon Rahm's consistency paid off in the bigger picture, as he secured a second consecutive individual title.Because he won it in Indianapolis, the heart of IndyCar and its biggest race, the Indy 500, Rahm embraced an 89-year-old Indy 500 tradition. Since 1936, Indy 500 winners have celebrated their victory by drinking milk and often pouring the bottle of milk over themselves.That is exactly what Rahm did after winning the 2025 LIV Golf individual title. He drank some milk from a bottle resembling that of an Indy 500 winner's and emptied the rest of it on his head. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou, who won the 109th Indy 500 in May this year and the 2025 championship in Portland a week ago, reacted to the video of his compatriot golfer's celebration. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver reshared LIV Golf's Instagram video on his story and wrote:&quot;BRAVO @jonrahm 🙌&quot;Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal found Rahm's celebration delightful. He commented under LIV Golf's post, writing: &quot;Maybe the best milk drinking we've ever seen! Nice work @jonrahm&quot;The official Instagram account of IndyCar commented under the post, writing:&quot;Cheers! 🥛 @jonrahm&quot;The official account of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which has been hosting the Indy 500 since its inception in 1911, also dropped a comment.&quot;In Indy, you just have to 👏, &quot; it read.Firestone, which is the official tire supplier of the premier American open-wheel racing series, reacted to Jon Rahm's milk celebration as well. &quot;Only way to do it,&quot; wrote Firestone.Gainbridge Sport, which sponsors IndyCar team Andretti Global, besides having partnerships in golf and the WNBA, wrote:&quot;When in Indy! 😌🥛 &quot;You can take a look at the reactions below:IndyCar drivers and stakeholders react to Jon Rahm's milk celebration after winning 2025 LIV Golf title in Indianapolis | Image via Instagram (@livgolf_league and @alexpalou)Alex Palou headlined the LIV Golf promos for the golf series' event in Indianapolis. It was shot at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the site of his 2025 Indy 500 win.LIV Golf gave a minor headache to IndyCar fans during the Grand Prix of Portland weekend2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland - Source: GettyOn August 10 (Sunday), the LIV Golf Chicago broadcast preceded IndyCar's 2025 Grand Prix of Portland on FOX. However, the golf event went on for longer than its scheduled window. FOX chose to prioritize LIV Golf and postponed the GP of Portland's start time by 15 minutes and moved it to FS1.This angered fans of the racing series, who slammed FOX for the decision. Many felt its prioratization of LIV golf to be ironic, considering FOX bought a 33% stake in the racing seires and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway earlier that week.The first few laps of the Portland race were broadcast on FS1, which impacted viewership. The first half hour of the FS1 broadcast averaged only 151,000 viewers. When the race returned to FOX, it averaged 708,000 viewers, and peaked towards the end with 945,000 viewers.