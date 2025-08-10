IndyCar was slated to begin the Portland Grand Prix at 3 PM ET, but the green flag was delayed by 37 minutes to accommodate for LIV Golf Chicago stream. With this being the second weekend running that the open-wheel racing series has had to postpone its race start due to other sports broadcasts, fans lamented FOX Sports' handling of the situation.

FOX took over from NBC as the championship's exclusive broadcaster. This was accompanied by a string of commercials that trundled waves across fans, as they hoped IndyCar to receive special treatment under the Manhattan-based broadcaster's wings.

Showcasing its willingness to collaborate with the championship going ahead, FOX Corporation went on to purchase a one-third stake in Penske Entertainment. Moreover, the Portland GP was going to be the debut weekend for the broadcaster as one of the stakeholders in the racing series.

However, this weekend has been marked with an early flaw, a trend that was set in motion at the last race in Laguna Seca, as fans condemned the delaying of the start of the race:

"This is an embarrassment."

Tony Dinelli @TonyDinelli @IndyCar @IndyCarOnFOX @Race_Portland This is an embarrassment

"I mean that’s nice but DAMN. 2 races in a row?" one fan wrote.

"Easy to throw stones and I get that it’s complicated, but Indycar will never be a broadcast priority until @IndyCarOnFOX makes it a priority. Dump the golf exhibition to a FS1 and start the race on time," another fan wrote.

A host of other fans were infuriated, as they shared their discontent over social media:

"Good move selling out to FOX. Who the hell watches golf anyway?" one netizen wrote.

"Lol first broadcast with Fox Corp as an owner and priority is still given to golf 👍 @IndyCarOnFOX," another netizen wrote.

"This is the second time this has happened. Really disappointed in how Fox is handling IndyCar," another netizen shared their frustration.

With FOX Sports buying a substantial stake in Penske Entertainment, it is understood to stay as the primary broadcaster of the series for a while longer.

FOX Sports' freshman year as IndyCar's exclusive broadcaster has had its fair share of hiccups

Conor Daly giving an interview to FOX Sports - Source: Getty

While FOX Sports had generated hype around the championship before the season began, it soon hit multiple hurdles as soon as the 2025 campaign started. Many expected the situation to get better in the following rounds and affirmed their faith in the broadcaster.

However, the very next race saw the stream going black for a chunk of the race and being replaced by the NASCAR Homestead Miami race instead. Though the situation got better in the following rounds, the Laguna Seca race again raised questions.

With fans bashing the series for delaying the race start at Portland for the second week in a row, series commentator Will Buxton jumped in to defend the delay and asserted that he sided with FOX Sports for electing to postpone the race.

"Would you be happy if we missed the last ten laps of a race after it was delayed by a lengthy red flag, because another sporting event was starting? No. Frankly I think it’s great IndyCar and FOX work together to ensure no fans of either sport miss anything," Buxton posted on X.

Meanwhile, FOX ultimately decided to start the pre-race coverage at 3:15 PM ET, on FS1, with the green flag falling on the track 22 minutes later, as FOX Sports later joined in on the coverage.

