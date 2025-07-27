“WTF? You suck”: Fans left filled with anger as IndyCar race at Laguna Seca gets delayed

IndyCar drivers and teams arrived at Laguna Seca for the fourth-to-last race of the 2025 season, i.e., the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey, California. However, the race start was delayed by the American open-wheel racing series due to a broadcasting issue, and the same fueled the fans with anger.The practice 2 session on Saturday, July 26, was also delayed because of the fog, followed by the cancellation of the same. The Indy NXT race at Laguna Seca was also delayed for the same reason. However, the main race on Sunday was delayed for other reasons, which led to the fans' anger.The 2025 Grand Prix of Monterey was supposed to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET, but the same was delayed by IndyCar by 20 minutes. The reason for the delay was the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final between England and Spain, with the match extending beyond the expected time due to penalties. The shootout, along with the celebration and medal ceremony, continued past the starting time of the IndyCar race.With FOX broadcasting both the events, the IndyCar race start was delayed. The race began at 3:20 p.m. ET with the Green flag at 3:30 p.m. ET.IndyCar's official X post informing the fans about the same read:“UPDATE: With the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final still in progress, coverage of today’s #JavaHouseGP at @WeatherTechRcwy will now begin at 3:20 PM ET on FOX. Green flag is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET.”The fans online were left furious with FOX and IndyCar for delaying the race. One fan shared his anger, commenting:“WTF? You suck!”“Give me a break,” mentioned another fan.“Bring back NBC 📣📣📣📣,” commented another user.Some fans were angry at losing the pre-race coverage with the stream and broadcast beginning straight away with the racing actions, while others mentioned that a similar thing would never happen in the case of F1.“And we lose all the pre-race too? Disappointing,” commented a user.“Fox has failed today! This never happens watching F1. Horrible coverage, laim notification!” another commented.“Put the ceremonies on FS1 and let us watch the race on Fox,” wrote another user.Pole sitter and the 2025 Series leader, Alex Palou, was leading the race at the time of this writing.Scott McLaughlin's jab at IndyCar regarding the cancelled Practice session at Laguna Seca Practice 2 at Laguna Seca was cancelled because of fog. Scott McLaughlin, who was eliminated in Round 1 of qualifying, mentioned that the team made changes to the car on Saturday morning, but they were unable to test it due to the cancelled practice session. Taking a jab at IndyCar for scheduling the practice early in the morning, he said (via FOX livestream):“The XPEL Chevy yesterday, we sort of rolled a little bit out of the window. Threw a lot of changes at it this morning, but a genius decided to schedule practice for 8:30. Unfortunately, we couldn't run, but it was the same for everybody. So we made some improvements, but just missed out.”McLaughlin started the race outside the Top 12, while both his teammates, Josef Newgarden and Will Power, made the Fast 6.