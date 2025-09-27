Instead of Rinus Veekay, AJ Foyt Racing eyeing 23-year-old driver as David Malukas' replacement

AJ Foyt Racing is reportedly eyeing a 23-year-old Indy NXT driver over Rinus Veekay to replace David Malukas in the No. 4 Chevy in the 2026 IndyCar season. Malukas will depart the team to replace Andretti Global-bound Will Power at Team Penske.

Until a few weeks ago, Veekay, who turned down a contract offer from Dale Coyne Racing and confirmed that he wouldn't return to the team in 2026, was rumored to be the top prospect as Malukas' replacement at AJ Foyt Racing. However, reports later confirmed that the Dutch driver was out of the picture at AJFR.

As per a recent report by RACER, the Larry Foyt-led team is interested in Caoi Collet, the 2024 Indy NXT Rookie of the Year, who impressed in the 2025 season with a runner-up finish to champion Dennis Hauger. The team will evaluate Collet during a test at the Mid-Ohio circuit next week on Wednesday, October 1, which could act as a precursor to his official signing as a full-time driver of the No. 4 Chevy.

Caio Collet at the 2024 Portland E-Prix Round 14 - Source: Getty

Caoi Collet's 2025 Indy NXT championship contender, Dennis Hauger, will also participate in the Mid-Ohio test, having signed with Dale Coyne Racing for the 2026 IndyCar season. Team Penske will be the third team testing at Mid-Ohio.

Meanwhile, there has been no concrete update on Rinus Veekay's future. There are three open seats for 2026, one each at Dale Coyne Racing, AJ Foyt Racing, and Juncos Hollinger Racing. JHR remains the only option for Veekay unless a spot at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing opens up, considering the rumors surrounding Devlin DeFrancesco's performance-related exit clauses.

AJ Foyt Racing boss wanted to retain David Malukas for 2026

David Malukas at the NTT INDYCAR Series Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix - Source: Getty

AJ Foyt Racing Team Principal Larry Foyt wanted to retain David Malukas for another season. But because he was on a Team Penske contract and sponsored by the Roger Penske-led team to race in the No. 4 AJFR Chevy, the ball didn't lie in Foyt's court.

In late August, Foyt spoke highly of Malukas and his intention of retaining the 24-year-old for the 2026 season, saying (via RACER):

"David's been great to have, no doubt, got a lot of talent, and really quick. Definitely a funny, interesting guy. He cracks me up. And then he’s done a great job. Would love to keep them around for another year; not sure about what's going to happen there, but we'll just see and keep working on things. And if that's not the way it's going to be, that'll be okay, and we'll keep going."

Had Will Power accepted Team Penske's one-year extension, Malukas would remain with AJ Foyt Racing for 2026. But the two-time IndyCar champion admitted that the offer came a little too late, with his wife, Liz, feeling that his loyalty wasn't repaid.

