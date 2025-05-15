Is Hailie Deegan’s move from NASCAR to Indy NXT paying off so far?

Hailie Deegan's 2025 campaign in Indy NXT is one of the more unusual storylines in recent American motorsports. After a frustrating 2024 NASCAR Xfinity stint that ended prematurely, Deegan made a surprise move to open-wheel racing, joining HMD Motorsports for the 2025 Indy NXT season. Four races into her rookie year, there are signs of measured progress, but still a long way to go.

Once viewed as one of NASCAR's brightest prospects, Deegan's early success in ARCA (three wins in 2018–2019) earned her a spot in the Ford driver development pipeline. But her three full-time Truck Series seasons yielded no top-five finishes, and her 2024 Xfinity jump with AM Racing ended abruptly after 17 races, with an average finish of 26.8.

With no top-tier NASCAR seat available for 2025, Deegan transitioned to the IndyCar ladder system.

Hailie Deegan (#38) races through turn seven during the IndyNXT Indianapolis Grand Prix. Source: Getty

Her move to HMD Motorsports as the #38 entry in IndyCar's developmental series was announced in October 2024. Since then, Deegan has shown resilience in adapting to a completely new discipline. In her debut at St. Petersburg, she climbed from 22nd on the grid to finish 14th, following it up with three more mid-pack results - P17 at Barber and Indianapolis road course Race 1 and P18 in Indianapolis Race 2.

Through four rounds, Hailie Deegan sits 19th in the standings with an average finish of 16.5 and a best result of 14th. Her next race is the Detroit Grand Prix at the Detroit Street Circuit on June 1, where she will race over 45 laps.

Hailie Deegan's open-wheel progress after Xfinity Series woes

Hailie Deegan during NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250 practice. Source: Getty

Hailie Deegan's late 2024 exit from AM Racing after a series of poor results signaled a breaking point in her stock car development. Despite being in manufacturer-supported equipment, she struggled to break into the top half consistently, with only four top 20 finishes.

The Truck-to-Xfinity jump exposed gaps in pace and adaptation, compounded by the high cost of maintaining competitive seats in NASCAR's second tier. However, NASCAR feels 'irrelevant' for Deegan, as she compares it with her early signs in Indy NXT, which suggests she is more at ease in a learning-centric environment.

Ahead of her Indianapolis Grand Prix Race, Deegan talked to Frontstretch Open Wheel about her progress:

"I think a lot just by myself. We have a chart that goes through percentages of how far I'm off and every time we hit the track, the percentage goes down, which is good. (I) like to see that we keep making strides in the right direction is really good speedwise. Right now I'm just kind of racing myself a whole lot." (0:33 onwards)

While her results haven't turned heads yet, the barometer has shifted, as she is no longer fighting to justify her seat. Compared to the heavy, low-downforce stock cars, the Indy NXT machines reward finesse, precision, and adaptability. Deegan is developing these qualities under the guidance of HMD's experienced engineers.

She has been working out in the gym to improve the physical prowess required in Indy NXT. While the finishing positions may not seem vastly improved at first glance, the nature of her challenges in Indy NXT reflects growth.

