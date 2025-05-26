"It was a bit crazy": Kyle Larson reflects on abrupt end to his Indy 500

Kyle Larson's outing in the 2025 Indy 500 lasted just a bit over 90 laps. Going through a certain section of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Larson lost control of his car and spun into the barriers on lap 92.

Moreover, he also took out Sting Ray Robb from the 200-lap race. Following his underwhelming outing, Kyle Larson narrated how his race panned out.

"Yeah, it was a bit crazy at the start, I got tight behind Takuma I was really close to him, and I think, as I finally got maybe a shade left of him, I haven't seen the replay, I got loose and kind of got all over the place," Larson said via IndyCar on FOX (0:03 - 0:16).

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series winner, Larson, started the 2025 Indy 500 from P19 on the grid behind Christian Rasmussen and Sting Ray Robb. In his 2024 outing, Larson managed a P18 finish in the 200-lap race.

Kyle Larson's early memories of the Indy 500

While Kyle Larson did not have the best of outings in the 2025 Indy 500, he talked about what the race meant to him when he was growing up as a kid ahead of the event, in April.

In line with this, the 32-year-old mentioned that he tried to follow it on the radio during his childhood days.

"I actually don’t have a ton of memories of watching it on TV. I feel like most of the time we were driving to racetracks, so we would be listening to the race on the radio because there was no live streaming back then," Larson said via Arrow McLaren.

"My first real experience of the Indy 500 was 2013, when Tony Kanaan won and I got to go as a guest of Chip Ganassi. It was just really, really cool getting to walk down Gasoline Alley," he added.

With his 2025 Indy 500 done and dusted in a disappointing fashion, Larson will now move on to competing in the fast-approaching NASCAR Cup Series' Coke 600 (just a few hours away) at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. He is slated to start the race from second place behind Chase Briscoe.

Notably, he was competing in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway event by virtue of a partnership between Hendrick Motorsports and Arrow McLaren. His participation in the event last year also materialized because of the same partnership.

Leading into this year's race, there were questions whether Larson would even start the Indy 500 because of a rain delay and his Coke 600 commitments. Had he not started the 200-lap race for some reason, then the Arrow McLaren team boss, Tony Kanaan, would have geared up to compete in the 200-lap race.

