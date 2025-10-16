"It is risky": Former Red Bull driver advises Colton Herta not to take F2 move 'lightly'

Former Red Bull junior driver Dennis Hauger has highlighted the main challenges that Colton Herta will face as he transitions from IndyCar to the F1 world. Herta will be Cadillac F1's test driver in 2026 and, simultaneously, compete in F2.

His plans to compete in F2 came as a shock when it was confirmed, because it is a step down from IndyCar. However, the rationale behind it is to give Herta experience with the tracks F1 races on and also the Pirelli tires.

Dennis Hauger is a driver who took the opposite journey. He raced in F2 from 2022 to 2024 before signing with Andretti Global to race in Indy NXT, the top feeder series to IndyCar. In 2025, he remains under the Andretti Global umbrella, but will race for Dale Coyne Racing in IndyCar.

Appearing on the Speed Street podcast hosted by IndyCar driver Conor Daly, Hauger spoke about Colton Herta's F2 move. Touching upon the biggest challenge that the former Andretti Global driver would face, Hauger said:

"I think, the biggest thing for him would be the tires. At the end of the day, just how the tires work, it's such a different kind of process compared to the Firestones. They are really sensitive. It can move so much from a race to another. That's gonna be the biggest thing."

The 2025 Indy NXT champion also emphasized that Herta shouldn't take the F2 challenge lightly despite it being a step down from IndyCar.

"It's for sure gonna be a challenge, so I don't think it's something to take lightly, but I think he's got speed and he's got talent and if anyone can do it, he can for sure. So it's gonna be really interesting to see. I think it's a risky move for sure, but he's putting in the work and they have a clear goal in mind, that's for sure."

Colton Herta's F2 team and Cadillac F1's objective

Colton Herta at the NTT INDYCAR Series Java House Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

Colton Herta left a high-paying IndyCar seat with Andretti Global to join sister team Cadillac F1 as a test driver with the sole goal of realizing his childhood F1 dream. The 25-year-old had two shots to compete in F1 this decade, but unfortunately, fell through.

The first was in 2021, when then-Andretti Global owner Michael Andretti nearly acquired Sauber and planned to field Herta as one of the drivers. However, the deal fell through "48 hours" before the finalization. The second time was when Red Bull expressed interest in signing him to replace Pierre Gasly at AlphaTauri in 2023, but the FIA denied exempting Colton Herta because he didn't have enough points for a Super Licence.

The Super Licence problem still plagues him, which FP1 outings with Cadillac F1 in 2026 should take care of for a 2027 seat. As per Colton Herta's father, Bryan Herta, the General Motors-backed team won't judge him based on his performance in F2.

While his F2 deal has yet to be finalized, F1 reporter Joe Saward revealed that Herta will drive for Hitech Grand Prix. Cadillac F1 is negotiating with the team on his behalf, and an official announcement is expected soon.

