"It's embarrassing for me": Josef Newgarden on the FOX commercial hilariously focusing on his jawline

Two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden has opened up on feeling embarrassed FOX Sports' viral IndyCar commercial that focused on his jawline, calling it the 'greatest jawline in sports'.

FOX used that jawline setup to segue into NFL Legend Tom Brady's hilarious cameo in the commercial, where the 7-time Super Bowl winner acts envious of Newgarden and says: "He's not that handsome."

Newgarden recently revealed his feelings about the bit to host Bruce Martin on the Pit Pass Indy podcast.

"It's embarrassing for me. I don't know what people are on about with that, but that's what they wanna focus on, that's fine. Whatever's gonna get people to tune in to watch a great race is what I care about," he said.

The Team Penske driver also spoke about defending IndyCar champ Alex Palou's cameo in his promo. Palou appears in the second half of the promo after the voiceover claims that the children's book written by Newgarden is America's favorite. To this, the Spaniard says: "My kid hated it."

Josef Newgarden highlighted the irony of Palou's statement, revealing how he actually has the book.

"It was so funny to me. You know, it showed a little personality for Alex. I think the irony is that he actually has one of those books and I don't think he hates it, but it was very funny," the 34-year-old said.

This commercial by FOX marked the grand beginning of the network's partnership with IndyCar, having replaced NBC Sports as the series' official broadcasting partner from 2025 onwards.

Josef Newgarden claims FOX Sports has understood IndyCar's "DNA"

FOX's one-of-a-kind promo for IndyCar garnered millions of eyeballs and positive feedback. The clips were shot in December 2024 in Los Angeles as part of the new partnership. Two-time champion Josef Newgarden's promo will be followed by similar ones for Pato O'Ward and Alex Palou.

The American media giant has set the bar high. More commercials are expected to be aired during NFL and college football games before IndyCar's 2025 season opener on March 2 at St. Petersburg.

Newgarden commended FOX for reviving IndyCar's image and taking a step towards the stature that the series should have.

"I'm just impressed. They (FOX) are a great partner. I'm proud to be working with them. They got great teams across the board, especially the marketing group. I think they get the DNA of IndyCar. They understand the significance of this series," he said on the Pit Pass Indy podcast.

Josef Newgarden and Team Penske owner Roger Penske were recently awarded the Baby Borgs at the Henry Ford Museum for winning the 2024 Indy 500. The No. 2 Chevy driver is aiming to become the first driver in IndyCar history to win the "Greatest Spectacle of Racing" three times in a row.

In 2024, the two-time champ finished in eighth position in the standings, his lowest since seventh in 2015.

