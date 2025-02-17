“It’s very expensive”: AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci reveals the worst part of being married

Santino Ferrucci, the AJ Foyt Racing driver, finished in ninth place in the 2024 IndyCar season. With the 2025 edition of the sport just around the corner, Ferrucci took the time to talk about some off-track happenings in his life.

The 26-year-old talked about being a married man and revealed what's the best and worst part of it. In line with this, he said the following on the well-known IndyCar Radio platform.

"Well, my anniversary is coming up so I think the worst thing, I think AJ will you know, will have something to say about this too, it is very expensive (laughs). The best part, is I'm with my best friend a lot of the time, so it's really nice to have my wife come to the races, with the dogs just like, home life feels amazing. I will never trade it for anything else." Ferrucci said.

Santino Ferrucci is quickly climbing up the ladder in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America. In the 2024 season, he and AJ Foyt Racing punched above their weight as they managed a ninth place overall finish alongside one pole position, two top-fives, and 11 top-ten finishes.

Santino Ferrucci on potentially being the next first-time race winner in IndyCar

Santino Ferrucci has so far competed in only 77 IndyCar races. However, with his impressive showing in the 2024 season, the IndyCar Radio host asked him if he would be the sport's next first-time race winner.

As a response, Ferrucci has the following to add:

"Dude anywhere, and yeah, I do. Whether it's Indy or St. Pete when we unroll, dude I feel good at so many tracks now, we've had success just about everywhere we have been, the only track that was a bit of a struggle for us last year was really long beach and Indy GP of all things, Other than that, we have been super consistent," Ferrucci added.

The 2025 IndyCar season is slated to kick off with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2. Last year, Santino Ferrucci managed a ninth place finish in the race. He started the race from P14 but was able to make up five places.

The 26-year-old is high on confidence following his exploits from last year. AJ Foyt Racing will expect an even better campaign from its star driver and considering this, the pressure will be on Ferrucci to deliver. During the upcoming Firestone Grand Prix race weekend, he will have several eyes glued on him. Moreover, from a personal standpoint, he will be eyeing a better finish than P9.

