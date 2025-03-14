"It's finally cool to be conservative": Danica Patrick opens up on the political landscape of United States of America

Danica Patrick has claimed that it is 'finally cool to be conservative again', as she gives her latest verdict on the political landscape of the United States of America. The former IndyCar driver has been an advocate for the Republican party and Donald Trump and also campaigned for him during last year's Presidential election.

Patrick has been a highly controversial figure in recent months, primarily due to the sustained expression of her pro-Republican stance. She has been an ardent supporter of the Republican party and has supported almost every policy decision President Donald Trump has made since the beginning of his second tenure in January.

The 42-year-old previously claimed that she had actively stayed far away from politics since 2019, but explained that her political awakening came when she attended the AmFest event in 2023. Now, she is an active Republican and pro-right wing endorser.

Appearing on Fox News on March 12, Patrick shared her understanding of the current political climate within America.

"It's finally cool to be conservative again," said Patrick. "And we have to thank all the people in the movement, all the Democrats that became Republican. I mean, we have to thank them because it's finally okay to speak you mind, and speak rationality into people again and at least just what you believe," she added.

The former IndyCar race winner has transitioned into a media personality ever since her retirement from motorsports in 2018. She had appeared as an analyst for NBC, covering the Indy 500. She has also appeared on Sky Sports, covering F1. She even featured on season 6 of Netflix's F1 docu-series, Drive to Survive, as a pundit.

At the moment, Patrick is being discussed more for her political stands and statements than her motorsports career, which lasted almost 20 years.

Danica Patrick reacted to Tucker Carlson's Ukrainian military rant

Danica Patrick at the Celebrities Visit Build - November 8, 2019 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick recently shared that she was not surprised to hear that the Ukrainian military is supposedly selling half of the arms that the United States is sending its way in its war against Russia. She re-shared a video of political commentator Tucker Carlson wherein he claimed that he knew for a 'fact' that this was the case.

Patrick re-shared a video posted by X account @joedirt501 on March 4, which showcased Carlson sharing the information he had regarding the Ukrainian people and military. He also claimed that the Swiss Alps were full of Ukrainian tourists when he visited the mountain range. Patrick re-posted this video and wrote:

"Well….. I wish I could say I was shocked."

In her relatively short time in the world of politics, Danica Patrick has come out in support of Donald Trump and several of his confidants and cabinet members. Most notably, she even campaigned for the now-Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, during the election in November 2024.

She even moderated a political rally for Gabbard with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and also did the same for now-Vice President JD Vance, during the election.

