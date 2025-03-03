The 2025 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg officially began on Sunday, March 2. IndyCar legend Dan Wheldon's sons, Sebastian and Oliver, were present on the sidelines and took the opportunity to share an update on their racing journey.

With the 100-lap Grand Prix currently taking place at the St. Petersburg racetrack, the former F1 presenter turned IndyCar pundit, Will Buxton, caught up with the late. Dan Wheldon's sons. Sebastian talked about his driving experience and said,

"Yeah so, its been, its been going pretty good, we just finished the middle-eastern championship which went quite decent. Finished P7 in the championship, definitely some things we can work on as a team, and definitely some things I can work on myself, but, overall can't wait to get ready for the Italian championship."

Moreover, Wheldon's other son Oliver also took the opportunity and talked about heading into the USF Juniors.

"Yeah so, we have started with some pre-season testing, and it went really good. We did the academy, it was like a practice race and we were like, pretty fast in that and we have our first race In April, so I'm really looking forward to driving, and I think we are going to do some tests before that," Dan Wheldon said.

Dan Wheldon, during his racing career, won the iconic Indianapolis 500 twice. He was able to achieve this impressive feat in 2005 and 2011. Other than this, he also triumphed as a co-winner of the 2006 24 Hours of Daytona.

Dan Wheldon's son Sebastian on potentially driving in IndyCar one day

While Dan Wheldon's sons took the time to talk about the track of their current racing career, they also shared their take on being associated with Andretti Autosports and potentially racing in IndyCar in the future.

In relation to this, Sebastian Wheldon said,

"Man, I mean, I really hope maybe like in the next like four or five years, you know, but, yeah you dream of that moment honestly when you are in the top step of motorsport and yeah, you really work hard for it."

Moreover, he hilariously asserted that he currently does not even have a driver's license.

"No, I don't even have a driver's license," Sebastian said.

Wheldon has a huge legacy in the highest class of open racing in America. His career in the sport began via the IRL IndyCar series in 2002 and lasted until 2011. During this time, he managed 128 race starts, 16 wins, and five pole positions.

Keeping all this in view, his son will have quite a few eyes glued on them throughout their racing careers. Moreover, the limelight would be even brighter if they made it to IndyCar.

