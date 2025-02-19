'It's not our job to respond to every single person' - Conor Daly seemingly gets irritated at fan questioning his IndyCar exit

IndyCar driver Conor Daly lashed out at a fan on X when the latter accused him of not replying to a question about whether he would be driving for Juncos Hollinger Racing in the upcoming season. The American replied by saying that it is not his job to respond to every person on social media.

Daly has featured heavily in the news during the pre-season as the driver is rumored to potentially lose his race seat at JHR, before even making his full-time debut. Daly recently lost a $3.5 million sponsorship deal with blockchain network Polkadot, putting his new race seat in jeopardy.

Daly even admitted that he could potentially lose the seat due to the last-minute sponsorship pull. Despite this, there have been no announcements from either the team or the driver and Daly even drove his new car in the pre-season test at Sebring.

The 33-year-old shared images from his outing at the Sebring test on Tuesday, stating that he is preparing for his full-time debut with his new team at St. Petersburg for the first race of the season, as planned. He wrote:

"Quite an enjoyable couple half days. Such a crucial time to prepare for @GPSTPETE ! Pretty happy with what we learned @juncoshollinger ✅ #CD78"

X user @JimRies14 replied to Daly's post, presumably asking the driver whether he will be able to race this year:

"Conor. U ok this year?" the user wrote.

When Daly did not reply to the question, the fan wrote back again, saying that the lack of reply reflected poorly on the driver.

"He won’t reply. No one in IndyCar does. Ridiculous. Very bad look."

Presumably irritated, Daly finally replied to the user, saying he does not have to revert to every single person who comments under his posts. He said:

"What are you even referring to? It’s not our job to respond to every single person lol I would never be able to leave my phone. Every detail my program is not public information. I’ve been signed to the race team for the season. As was announced."

Daly joined Juncos Hollinger as a full-time driver for the 2025 season after filling in for the outgoing Agustin Canapino in the final races of last season. He raced as a full-time driver in IndyCar with Ed Carpenter Racing during 2020-2022 but appeared only sporadically following that as a part-time driver for multiple teams.

Conor Daly exhibits impressive display on Day 2 of Sebring test

Conor Daly after the Bluegreen Vacations Duel #2 at Daytona - Source: Getty

Daly has ended the Sebring test in 10th position after an impressive display. Penske duo Will Power and Josef Newgarden topped the timing sheets after the conclusion of the test.

Daly ended up making it into the top 10 of the final overall standings, with a rapid 52.5746 lap, only 3-tenths behind first-placed Power. The American driver was up to fourth after day 1 but slipped down to 10th after the conclusion of the second and final day of testing at the Sebring International Raceway.

Conor Daly's rejected sponsorship with Polkadot, which was originally set to go through, has put a huge question mark on the driver's future in IndyCar. The deal was rejected by Mark Cachia of Scytale Digital, an asset management company embedded within the blockchain company, on the final day of the decision period despite strong community support. Daly claimed Cachia didn’t even review his proposal before rejecting it.

