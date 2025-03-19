"It's a shame": F1 insider laments $40M-worth Michael Andretti's unexpected exit from Cadillac F1 project

IndyCar legend Michael Andretti was the man behind the birth of the Cadillac F1 project. However, Formula One Management's "personal" fight with him prevented the team from entering the pinnacle of motorsport, which led him to finally step down as chairman and CEO of Andretti Global, his organization that partnered with General Motors for the Cadillac F1 bid. F1 reporter Chris Medland has expressed his disappointment about the same.

Andretti, who is worth $40 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), built a successful racing career as a driver and a team owner and left his namesake organization in September 2024. He handed the full ownership of Andretti Global's racing operations to partner Dan Towriss, who renewed the F1 bid, which was rejected in January 2024, when Michael Andretti was the face of the project.

Surprisingly, F1 changed its stance about Cadillac's 2026 entry and gave them a provisional go-ahead in November, before officially approving the bid in March 2025. Michael's father, Mario Andretti, was appointed director of the team.

Chris Medland recently spoke about Michael Andretti's exit from his dream F1 project. Addressing a fan's question on the RACER Mailbag about the 62-year-old's role in Cadillac, he wrote:

"Essentially none, as far as I’m aware. He’s no longer part of the project, other than being someone that Daniel Towriss – the CEO of TWG Motorsports that effectively runs the team – can lean on for advice given their history working together."

Medland elaborated on Andretti's love for F1 and also touched upon his failed 2022 bid to buy Sauber.

"It’s a shame, because he put so much effort into getting that project moving, and so nearly had an F1 team to turn when Andretti nearly took over Sauber a few years ago, but recent comments at St. Pete suggest he’s happier after stepping away from team management and ownership," he added.

Michael Andretti made his first appearance at an IndyCar race since leaving Andretti Global after the end of the 2024 season. He attended the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2 as a fan and admitted how relaxed he felt with no high-pressure management situations to deal with.

Andretti Global driver Colton Herta surprised by Michael Andretti's IndyCar appearance

Colton Herta during a press conference at IndyCar's Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Andretti Global's lead driver, Colton Herta, shared his feelings after seeing former boss Michael Andretti in the IndyCar paddock in St. Petersburg. The driver, like most people Andretti encountered there, acknowledged how happy he looked and admitted how he didn't even remember the last time Andretti wasn't working at a race.

"Yeah, I mean it's great to see him again. He's been doing well. And I think he is going to enjoy it for the first time, in maybe his life, as a race fan. I can't remember the last time, I'm sure he can't remember the last time he was at a race track not working," Herta said on the Pit Pass Indy podcast. [10:29 onwards]

Colton Herta is the top contender for a Cadillac F1 seat in 2026, provided he meets the FIA super license points requirement.

