"It sucks, such a bummer" - McLaren's Nolan Siegel heartbroken after Will Power crashes into him at St. Petersburg GP

Arrow McLaren driver Nolan Siegel has expressed his disappointment after his first IndyCar race of 2025 ended even before the completion of the opening lap. The 20-year-old was taken out by 2x IndyCar champion Will Power on Turn 3 of lap 1 at the St. Petersburg GP.

Ad

Going into Turn 3, a bunch of cars checked up ahead of Siegel. Consequently, he also had to lift his foot off the throttle to avoid contact with the car ahead of him. Power, who was behind the Arrow McLaren young gun, couldn't react in time and ran into the back of his No. 6 car. Nolan Siegel's car spun in the middle of the track, while Power crashed into the wall on the outside. They made contact again before coming to a stop and bringing out the caution.

Ad

Trending

Siegel spoke with FOX pit lane reporter Jamie Little after making his way back to the pits. The No. 6 driver explained what happened and shared his unfiltered feelings.

"Everyone checked up in Turn 3 and I got hit from behind. There's not a lot I can do. Day's done before it started. It sucks. In every session, we've been competitive on both tires. We were all really excited for this and I hate it for everyone on the 6-Car. It's such a bummer to start the season this way when we were so excited about what we had this weekend," Siegel said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing rookie Louis Foster was the third driver who got collected in the Turn 3 pile-up.

Nolan Siegel doesn't blame Will Power for their St. Petersburg GP crash

AUTO: AUG 16 NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

For Will Power, this whole St. Petersburg GP weekend has been a write-off. Dreaming of getting pole position on Saturday as a 44th birthday present, the Team Penske driver got knocked out in round 1 of qualifying.

Ad

Contrarily, Nolan Siegel had a respectable outing in the qualifying session, securing P11 for the race. However, it was not to be for either driver. Siegel, though, chose not to blame Power for the incident.

"I don't think it's really anyone's fault," the Arrow McLaren driver told reporter Bob Pockrass. "It happens, right? There was nowhere to go for Will, obviously. Nobody's trying to have that happen, right? It ruined all of our days, so it sucks, but we move on."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Nolan Siegel was very excited going into the first IndyCar race weekend of 2025. This was his first time at the St. Petersburg GP as an IndyCar driver. When he raced at the circuit last year, he was an Indy NXT driver for HMD Motorsports and had emerged victorious at the 1.8-mile street circuit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback